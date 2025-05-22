ABC iview: new shows streaming June 2025

ABC iview: new to streaming in June

Walking With Dinosaurs (3 June)

Series. Narrated by award-winning actor Bertie Carvel, Walking With Dinosaurs is a captivating reimagining of the beloved factual series 25 years after it first stomped across our screens to critical and audience acclaim. This new series produced by the award-winning BBC Studios Science Unit, will showcase the lives of six incredible dinosaurs like never before.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee Season 2 (4 June)

Series. Hosted by Guy Montgomery and his assistant Aaron Chen, Season 2 sees an all-new line-up of Australian comedians battling to prove they are the best and brightest on a game show that turns a traditional spelling bee upside down. They’ll attempt new words, unusual definitions and have to decipher Guy’s hidden meanings while trying to take the top spot and win a one-way ticket to the following episode.

QI Season 23 (4 June)

Series. The long running comedy quiz hosted by Sandi Toksvig which asks impossible questions and doesn’t care whether the answers are right or not – just as long as they are interesting.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace Season 2 (5 June)

Series. Foundlings are people who were abandoned as babies. Born without a trace, they have had no way to unlock the secrets of their past. This series combines new DNA technology with painstaking detective work.

Play School: My Place, My Home (9 June)

Teo is off on an adventure all around Australia! From busy cities to incredible islands, Play School’s My Place, My Home explores the beauty and diversity of Australia, the incredible place we call home.

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations Season 1 (13 June)

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. How do you turn a building that was never intended for domestic use into a welcoming home? In this uplifting series, George Clarke breathes new life into industrial, commercial and agri-cultural buildings.

Spicks And Specks Season 12 (15 June)

Series. Twenty years ago, Adam Hills asked Australia to play. Now he is back with Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a new season of Spicks & Specks with fan fave games Know Your Product, Substitute and Sir Mix N Matchalot alongside some brand-new head scratchers.

Bay Of Fires Season 2 (15 June)

Marta Dusseldorp in Bay of Fires. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Mystery Bay’s year long experiment with free-range capitalism comes to a jarring halt and Stella is forced to realise that being the new Queen of Mystery Bay isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially when it involves doing business with major drug dealers… Stella learns that, to survive, she must become everything she hates. Watch the trailer.

Little Disasters Season 1

Series. When Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty A&E doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services. Liz sets in motion a chain of events that threatens not only their families but their entire friendship group.

The Piano UK Seasons 1 & 2 (15 June)

Series. Claudia Winkleman hosts this unforgettable celebration of Britain’s favourite instrument as passionate amateur musicians take to public pianos in train stations across the UK.

Big Lizard Season 1 (16 June)

Series. The cosmic adventures of astronauts Cosima and Dad on Proxima B, where they meet larger-than-life Big Lizard! Big Lizard blends together adventure and discovery with subtle learning about science.

Jane Austin: Rise Of A Genius (16 June)

Series. The surprising story of how a self-taught young woman from a small English village defied the odds in eighteenth-century England, to become one of our most important and best-loved writers. ane Austen is timeless, but the 250th anniversary of her birth this year is the perfect moment to reflect on her extraordinary achievement.

Joanna Lumley’s Danube (19 June)

Joanna Lumley’s Danube. Image: ITV. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on a rip-roaring adventure across the heart of Europe following the most international river in the world, the Danube. From source to sea, Joanna will be tracking the river from its origins beneath the pines of Germany’s Black Forest all the way to the Black Sea.

Prime Suspect Seasons 1–7 (20 June)

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison (HELENMIRREN) is confronted by hostility from her male colleagues when she is called into head a murder inquiry, particularly when she exposes a coverup within the force. When a second murder victim is discovered, the inquiry turns into a grisly investigation stretching back over 10 years.

The Gulf Seasons 1 & 2

Series. On a rain drenched evening on New Zealand’s Waiheke Island, a car flies off a cliff and plunges into the deep waters of the Hauraki Gulf. Detective Jess Savage survives the crash. Her husband Alex doesn’t …

The Next Step Season 10 (27 June)

Series. The Next Step’s ‘A-Troupe’ have proven their worth as champions, but when a new competition puts their reputation on the line, the dancers must give everything they’ve got to defend their legacy and save their studio.

Grantchester Season 10 (28 June)

Series. Alphy’s really found a home in Grantchester. In Geordie too, he’s found a best friend and his intellectual equal. Love proves more elusive, until a case throws him in the path of a romance. But before he can let anyone else in, he must confront truths about himself.

Supertato Season 2

Series. The world’s greatest potato superhero returns in this popular slapstick comedy animation set among the aisles of a supermarket, promising even more hilarious slapstick silliness and superhero adventures.