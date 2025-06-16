ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Forget Me Not – Jim Rogers

In this Australian Story, we meet Jim Rogers, whi thought Alzheimer’s was an old-person’s disease … until he was diagnosed at the age of 55, becoming one of 29,000 Australians living with younger-onset dementia.

A larger-than-life character with the gift of the gab, Jim was never going to take his diagnosis quietly. Now he’s being hailed as the ‘pin-up boy’ for dementia.

ABC TV and ABC iview.

Four Corners: Submerged (16 June)

As the US launches a review into AUKUS, Four Corners examines the future of the $368 billion submarine deal.

Reporter Mark Willacy and the Four Corners team travel to Washington, DC to speak with key players inside the Congress and the defence community.

ABC TV and ABC iview.

Big Lizard Season 1 (16 June)

Series. The cosmic adventures of astronauts Cosima and Dad on Proxima B, where they meet larger-than-life Big Lizard! Big Lizard blends together adventure and discovery with subtle learning about science.

Jane Austen: Rise Of A Genius (16 June)

Series. The surprising story of how a self-taught young woman from a small English village defied the odds in eighteenth-century England, to become one of our most important and best-loved writers. ane Austen is timeless, but the 250th anniversary of her birth this year is the perfect moment to reflect on her extraordinary achievement.

Joanna Lumley’s Danube (19 June)

Joanna Lumley's Danube.

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on a rip-roaring adventure across the heart of Europe following the most international river in the world, the Danube. From source to sea, Joanna will be tracking the river from its origins beneath the pines of Germany’s Black Forest all the way to the Black Sea.

Prime Suspect Seasons 1–7 (20 June)

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison (Helen Mirren) is confronted by hostility from her male colleagues when she is called into head a murder inquiry, particularly when she exposes a coverup within the force. When a second murder victim is discovered, the inquiry turns into a grisly investigation stretching back over 10 years.

The Gulf Seasons 1 & 2 (20 June)

Series. On a rain drenched evening on New Zealand’s Waiheke Island, a car flies off a cliff and plunges into the deep waters of the Hauraki Gulf. Detective Jess Savage survives the crash. Her husband Alex doesn’t … Watch the Season 1 trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations Season 1 (13 June)

George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations.

Series. How do you turn a building that was never intended for domestic use into a welcoming home? In this uplifting series, George Clarke breathes new life into industrial, commercial and agri-cultural buildings.

Spicks And Specks Season 12 (15 June)

Series. Twenty years ago, Adam Hills asked Australia to play. Now he is back with Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a new season of Spicks & Specks with fan fave games Know Your Product, Substitute and Sir Mix N Matchalot alongside some brand-new head scratchers.

Bay Of Fires Season 2 (15 June)

Bay of Fires Season 2.

Series. Mystery Bay’s year long experiment with free-range capitalism comes to a jarring halt and Stella is forced to realise that being the new Queen of Mystery Bay isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially when it involves doing business with major drug dealers… Stella learns that, to survive, she must become everything she hates. Watch the trailer.

Walking With Dinosaurs (3 June)

Walking With Dinosaurs.

Series. Narrated by award-winning actor Bertie Carvel, Walking With Dinosaurs is a captivating reimagining of the beloved factual series 25 years after it first stomped across our screens to critical and audience acclaim.

This new series produced by the award-winning BBC Studios Science Unit, will showcase the lives of six incredible dinosaurs like never before. Watch the trailer.