ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Play School: My Place, My Home (9 June)

Teo is off on an adventure all around Australia! From busy cities to incredible islands, Play School’s My Place, My Home explores the beauty and diversity of Australia, the incredible place we call home.

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations Season 1 (13 June)

Series. How do you turn a building that was never intended for domestic use into a welcoming home? In this uplifting series, George Clarke breathes new life into industrial, commercial and agri-cultural buildings.

Spicks And Specks Season 12 (15 June)

Series. Twenty years ago, Adam Hills asked Australia to play. Now he is back with Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a new season of Spicks & Specks with fan fave games Know Your Product, Substitute and Sir Mix N Matchalot alongside some brand-new head scratchers.

Bay Of Fires Season 2 (15 June)

Bay of Fires Season 2. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Mystery Bay’s year long experiment with free-range capitalism comes to a jarring halt and Stella is forced to realise that being the new Queen of Mystery Bay isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially when it involves doing business with major drug dealers… Stella learns that, to survive, she must become everything she hates. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

Walking With Dinosaurs (3 June)

Walking With Dinosaurs. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Narrated by award-winning actor Bertie Carvel, Walking With Dinosaurs is a captivating reimagining of the beloved factual series 25 years after it first stomped across our screens to critical and audience acclaim.

This new series produced by the award-winning BBC Studios Science Unit, will showcase the lives of six incredible dinosaurs like never before. Watch the trailer.

The One That Got Away – Season 1 (23 May)

The One That Got Away. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. The shocking murder of a nurse opens old wounds in a small-town, throwing a historic conviction into doubt, raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer and reuniting two former lovers tasked with finding the killer.

Starring Elen Rhys, Richard Harrington, Rhian Blythe and Ioan Hefin. Watch the trailer.

The Kimberley (13 May)

The Kimberley. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review:

Part of Smith’s job is providing the traditional narration over nature footage. But he’s also on-screen talking to the community about their interactions with the local environment. He’s asking them what it sounds like when the rains bring the Kimberly back to life, then he’s out there in the dark wielding a massive high-tech microphone to hear for himself what usually lurks below human hearing.

It’s still a nature documentary at heart, pointing out the wonders of a part of the world many of us will never see first-hand (and if we do, rarely as close-up as this). If you’re after footage of a tiny frog being pounded by raindrops so it looks like it’s dancing, this is most definitely the series for you. Read more …

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee Season 2 (4 June)

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Hosted by Guy Montgomery and his assistant Aaron Chen, Season 2 sees an all-new line-up of Australian comedians battling to prove they are the best and brightest on a game show that turns a traditional spelling bee upside down.

They’ll attempt new words, unusual definitions and have to decipher Guy’s hidden meanings while trying to take the top spot and win a one-way ticket to the following episode.

QI Season 23 (4 June)

Series. The long running comedy quiz hosted by Sandi Toksvig which asks impossible questions and doesn’t care whether the answers are right or not – just as long as they are interesting.