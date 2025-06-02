ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Emergency (2 June)

Doctors and frontline health workers have told Four Corners they can’t stay silent any longer, warning they are witnessing the collapse of public mental health care in NSW.

CCTV and internal figures show patients in crisis and waiting almost four days for care in one of the country’s busiest emergency departments. The delays are fuelling violence and unsafe discharges.

Four Corners goes inside the system to investigate the extent of the crisis and the impact on those who need its care the most.

2 June at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Walking With Dinosaurs (3 June)

Series. Narrated by award-winning actor Bertie Carvel, Walking With Dinosaurs is a captivating reimagining of the beloved factual series 25 years after it first stomped across our screens to critical and audience acclaim.

This new series produced by the award-winning BBC Studios Science Unit, will showcase the lives of six incredible dinosaurs like never before. Watch the trailer.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee Season 2 (4 June)

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Hosted by Guy Montgomery and his assistant Aaron Chen, Season 2 sees an all-new line-up of Australian comedians battling to prove they are the best and brightest on a game show that turns a traditional spelling bee upside down.

They’ll attempt new words, unusual definitions and have to decipher Guy’s hidden meanings while trying to take the top spot and win a one-way ticket to the following episode.

QI Season 23 (4 June)

Series. The long running comedy quiz hosted by Sandi Toksvig which asks impossible questions and doesn’t care whether the answers are right or not – just as long as they are interesting.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace Season 2 (5 June)

Series. Foundlings are people who were abandoned as babies. Born without a trace, they have had no way to unlock the secrets of their past. This series combines new DNA technology with painstaking detective work.

ABC iview: recently added

Australian Story: Missing Pieces – Sue-Yen Luiten (26 May)

Australian Story: Sue-Yen Luiten. Image: ABC iview.

Fifty years after the end of the Vietnam War, adoptee Sue-Yen Luiten has returned to her country of birth in an effort to track down the family she left behind. Luiten was just a few weeks old when she was adopted by an Australian couple, but she’s spent her adult life trying to piece together her biological puzzle.

Four Corners: Decimated (26 May)

They lost the inner-city seats and now the outer suburbs. Can the Liberal Party ever recover from its historic election loss?

Behind closed doors a battle is raging for the heart and soul of the party. ABC presenter Patricia Karvelas talks to Liberal insiders as they grapple with the existential crisis of what the Liberal Party stands for and who it represents.

The party of Menzies and Howard faces a reckoning: can they rebuild and win back middle Australia or face further losses? Watch the trailer.

The One That Got Away – Season 1 (23 May)

The One That Got Away. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. The shocking murder of a nurse opens old wounds in a small-town, throwing a historic conviction into doubt, raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer and reuniting two former lovers tasked with finding the killer.

Starring Elen Rhys, Richard Harrington, Rhian Blythe and Ioan Hefin. Watch the trailer.

The Kimberley (13 May)

The Kimberley. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review:

Part of Smith’s job is providing the traditional narration over nature footage. But he’s also on-screen talking to the community about their interactions with the local environment. He’s asking them what it sounds like when the rains bring the Kimberly back to life, then he’s out there in the dark wielding a massive high-tech microphone to hear for himself what usually lurks below human hearing.

It’s still a nature documentary at heart, pointing out the wonders of a part of the world many of us will never see first-hand (and if we do, rarely as close-up as this). If you’re after footage of a tiny frog being pounded by raindrops so it looks like it’s dancing, this is most definitely the series for you. Read more …