ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Australian Story: Missing Pieces – Sue-Yen Luiten

Fifty years after the end of the Vietnam War, adoptee Sue-Yen Luiten has returned to her country of birth in an effort to track down the family she left behind. Luiten was just a few weeks old when she was adopted by an Australian couple, but she’s spent her adult life trying to piece together her biological puzzle.

‘There’s so much ambiguity and unknown,’ the Melbourne-based architect tells Australian Story. “Who do I look like? Where did I start from? What have I left behind? What if my biological mother and father are looking for me and I’m just sitting here not doing anything at all?’

Luiten is also helping other adoptees find their birth families, heading up an international organisation, Vietnam Family Search.

Monday 26 May at 8pm on ABC and ABC iview.

Four Corners: Decimated

They lost the inner-city seats and now the outer suburbs. Can the Liberal Party ever recover from its historic election loss?

Behind closed doors a battle is raging for the heart and soul of the party. ABC presenter Patricia Karvelas talks to Liberal insiders as they grapple with the existential crisis of what the Liberal Party stands for and who it represents.

The party of Menzies and Howard faces a reckoning: can they rebuild and win back middle Australia or face further losses? Watch the trailer.

Monday 26 May at 8:30pm on ABC and ABC iview.

ABC iview: recently added

Australian Story: Better Angels – Samuel Johnson (19 May)

Australian Story: Better Angels – Samuel Johnson. Image: ABC iview.

Actor Samuel Johnson just celebrated a milestone he never dreamed he’d reach. Love Your Sister, the charity he founded with his late sister Connie, has raised $20 million for cancer research.

It’s one of many remarkable feats Samuel has pulled off in his rollercoaster life.

The actor-turned-advocate broke the world unicycling record when he rode 16,000km around Australia, won a Gold Logie playing music legend Molly Meldrum and, more recently, survived a near-fatal road accident.

Australian Story goes on the road with Samuel as he travels to halls, clubs and campsites from Queensland to Queanbeyan, raising money and speaking candidly about grief, love and self-acceptance.

The One That Got Away – Season 1 (23 May)

The One That Got Away. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. The shocking murder of a nurse opens old wounds in a small-town, throwing a historic conviction into doubt, raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer and reuniting two former lovers tasked with finding the killer.

Starring Elen Rhys, Richard Harrington, Rhian Blythe and Ioan Hefin. Watch the trailer.

The Kimberley (13 May)

The Kimberley. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review:

Part of Smith’s job is providing the traditional narration over nature footage. But he’s also on-screen talking to the community about their interactions with the local environment. He’s asking them what it sounds like when the rains bring the Kimberly back to life, then he’s out there in the dark wielding a massive high-tech microphone to hear for himself what usually lurks below human hearing.

It’s still a nature documentary at heart, pointing out the wonders of a part of the world many of us will never see first-hand (and if we do, rarely as close-up as this). If you’re after footage of a tiny frog being pounded by raindrops so it looks like it’s dancing, this is most definitely the series for you. Read more …