ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Australian Story: Better Angels – Samuel Johnson (19 May)

Actor Samuel Johnson just celebrated a milestone he never dreamed he’d reach. Love Your Sister, the charity he founded with his late sister Connie, has raised $20 million for cancer research.

It’s one of many remarkable feats Samuel has pulled off in his rollercoaster life.

The actor-turned-advocate broke the world unicycling record when he rode 16,000km around Australia, won a Gold Logie playing music legend Molly Meldrum and, more recently, survived a near-fatal road accident.

Australian Story goes on the road with Samuel as he travels to halls, clubs and campsites from Queensland to Queanbeyan, raising money and speaking candidly about grief, love and self-acceptance.

Four Corners: The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram (19 May)

They call themselves Terrorgram — a group of ‘militant accelerationists’ who use extreme violence to bring down governments and create new white ‘ethnostates’.

They came together on social media apps like Telegram and created a transnational network resulting in a spree of deadly terror attacks across the globe. A year-long investigation by PBS and ProPublica unmasks the ringleaders and how they operated. And it uncovers the failings of authorities to stop them.

The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram shows the consequences of unfettered free speech – having influencers advocate mass murder.

The One That Got Away – Season 1 (23 May)

Series. The shocking murder of a nurse opens old wounds in a small-town, throwing a historic conviction into doubt, raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer and reuniting two former lovers tasked with finding the killer.

Starring Elen Rhys, Richard Harrington, Rhian Blythe and Ioan Hefin.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: Hammered – inside the Bunnings machine (12 May)

Bunnings has quietly become one of Australia’s most dominant and profitable retailers, with rivals saying its market power matches Coles and Woolworths combined. Yet it faces none of the scrutiny of the big two supermarkets.

Angus Grigg and Emilia Terzon from the ABC business team dig into Bunnings’ unchecked dominance, its soaring profits, and whether regulators have turned a blind eye while it reshapes Australian retail.

This is the untold story of how Bunnings became a national icon – and what we lose when one brand dominates the backyard.

The Kimberley (13 May)

Series. Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia's most remote and majestic landscapes.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review:

Part of Smith’s job is providing the traditional narration over nature footage. But he’s also on-screen talking to the community about their interactions with the local environment. He’s asking them what it sounds like when the rains bring the Kimberly back to life, then he’s out there in the dark wielding a massive high-tech microphone to hear for himself what usually lurks below human hearing.

It’s still a nature documentary at heart, pointing out the wonders of a part of the world many of us will never see first-hand (and if we do, rarely as close-up as this). If you’re after footage of a tiny frog being pounded by raindrops so it looks like it’s dancing, this is most definitely the series for you. Read more …

Gruen Season 17 (14 May)

Series. Advertising has changed for the worse. Gruen has changed for the better. Join Wil Anderson, Todd Sampson, Russel Howcroft and a panel of experts for a new and improved look at a world of advertising which isn’t new nor improved.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic (15 May)

Series. From the tropics to the Arctic, Martin Clunes explores island life in the Atlantic Ocean.

Call the Midwife Season 13 (10 May)

Series. More medical and personal dilemmas for the sisters and midwives from Nonnatus House.

The Piano Season 1 (4 May)

Series. Host Amanda Keller welcomes amateur pianists from all walks of life take to the keys, not for fame but for the joy of playing. Unbeknown to our pianists, watching on from a secret storeroom nearby are two renowned expert musicians, Harry Connick, Jr. and Andrea Lam.

Bergerac Season 1 (4 May)

Series. The iconic Jersey-set detective series returns. When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered the police want their best detective on the case.

Bluey’s Big Play (20 April)

Special. This televised production will transport audiences to experience the magic of the worldwide hit theatre adaptation of Bluey. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the theatrical production features brilliantly crafted puppets and the voices that audiences will know and love from the award-winning TV series, including Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack.

The Cleaner Season 2 (22 April)

Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans.