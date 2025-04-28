ABC iView: best new shows streaming this week 28 April – 4 May

ABC iView: new this week

The Piano – Season 1 (4 May)

Host Amanda Keller welcomes amateur pianists from all walks of life take to the keys, not for fame but for the joy of playing. Unbeknown to our pianists, watching on from a secret storeroom nearby are two renowned expert musicians, Harry Connick, Jr. and Andrea Lam.

Bergerac – Season 1 (4 May)

The iconic Jersey-set detective series returns. When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered the police want their best detective on the case.

Recently added to ABC iView

Abbott Elementary Season 2 (16 April)

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets.

Big Boys Season 3 (18 April)

Series. The third and final chapter of debut-hit comedy Big Boys. This last year follows Jack, his family and the Blue Shed gang through their third year at Brent Uni, dealing with dissertations, big decisions, and dating disasters, as our gang of misfits grapple with the reality that post-uni life is coming.

Bluey’s Big Play (20 April)

Bluey’s Big Play. Image: ABC iview.

Special. This televised production will transport audiences to experience the magic of the worldwide hit theatre adaptation of Bluey. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the theatrical production features brilliantly crafted puppets and the voices that audiences will know and love from the award-winning TV series, including Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack.

Culture by Design (20 April)

Embark on a cultural odyssey across Asia with Anthony Burke and meet the region’s most compelling creatives who are shaping the future of design in exciting new ABC series Culture by Design.

The Cleaner Season 2 (22 April)

The Cleaner Season 2. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans.

Space Nova Season 2 (24 April)

Series. The Nova family return for a series of thrilling space missions to find their extraterrestrial friend Ziggy Stardustian, and to restore balance across the Universe.

Vera Season 14 (26 April)

Series. Brenda Blethyn makes an emotional return for the fourteenth and final series of Vera. Told across two epic films, the stories combine murderous intrigue with heart and soul in Vera’s personal journey.

In this final series, the personal and professional collide like never before when the sudden prospect of promotion confronts Vera with a life-affecting change.

Vera, Farewell Pet (27 April)

Documentary. Brenda Blethyn reflects on her time as Vera and talks about the camaraderie and joy of working on the show. With interviews from key cast members – David Leon (DS Joe Ashworth), Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), the directors, crew, and author Ann Cleeves, Vera’s creator.

This film celebrates VERA’s remarkable legacy and gives fans a chance to say ‘farewell, pet’ to one of TV’s most beloved detectives.