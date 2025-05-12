ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Hammered – inside the Bunnings machine (12 May)

Monday 12 May at 8:30pm

Bunnings has quietly become one of Australia’s most dominant and profitable retailers, with rivals saying its market power matches Coles and Woolworths combined. Yet it faces none of the scrutiny of the big two supermarkets.

Angus Grigg and Emilia Terzon from the ABC business team dig into Bunnings’ unchecked dominance, its soaring profits, and whether regulators have turned a blind eye while it reshapes Australian retail.

This is the untold story of how Bunnings became a national icon – and what we lose when one brand dominates the backyard.

The Kimberley (13 May)

Series. Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes. Watch the trailer.

Gruen Season 17 (14 May)

Series. Advertising has changed for the worse. Gruen has changed for the better. Join Wil Anderson, Todd Sampson, Russel Howcroft and a panel of experts for a new and improved look at a world of advertising which isn’t new nor improved.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic (15 May)

Series. From the tropics to the Arctic, Martin Clunes explores island life in the Atlantic Ocean.

ABC iview: recently added

Four Corners: The Fugitive (5 May)

Documentary. Over summer, organised crime cast a terrifying shadow over Australia.

The Jewish community in Sydney was left reeling – shaken by a wave of attacks that culminated in the discovery of a caravan packed with explosives and a list of Jewish sites.

In the months following the caravan’s discovery, a name began to emerge: Sayit Erhan Akca – a figure well-known in Sydney’s criminal underworld, currently on the run from Australian authorities.

Reporter Mahmood Fazal travels to the country where Akca is hiding to seek answers about his involvement and to challenge his account, in the hope of piecing together the truth of what really happened.

In his first ever TV interview Akca makes stunning admissions, raising questions about how authorities have responded to this unprecedented wave of crime and hatred.

Play School: When I Grow Up (5 May)

With special guests, Tim Minchin, Adam Goodes and Nate Byrne, Play School’s When I Grow Up explores some of the amazing jobs kids can do when they grow up.

Call the Midwife Season 13 (10 May)

Series. More medical and personal dilemmas for the sisters and midwives from Nonnatus House.

The Piano Season 1 (4 May)

Series. Host Amanda Keller welcomes amateur pianists from all walks of life take to the keys, not for fame but for the joy of playing. Unbeknown to our pianists, watching on from a secret storeroom nearby are two renowned expert musicians, Harry Connick, Jr. and Andrea Lam.

Bergerac Season 1 (4 May)

Series. The iconic Jersey-set detective series returns. When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered the police want their best detective on the case.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 (16 April)

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets.

Big Boys Season 3 (18 April)

Series. The third and final chapter of debut-hit comedy Big Boys. This last year follows Jack, his family and the Blue Shed gang through their third year at Brent Uni, dealing with dissertations, big decisions, and dating disasters, as our gang of misfits grapple with the reality that post-uni life is coming.

Bluey’s Big Play (20 April)

Special. This televised production will transport audiences to experience the magic of the worldwide hit theatre adaptation of Bluey. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the theatrical production features brilliantly crafted puppets and the voices that audiences will know and love from the award-winning TV series, including Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack.

Culture by Design (20 April)

Embark on a cultural odyssey across Asia with Anthony Burke and meet the region’s most compelling creatives who are shaping the future of design in exciting new ABC series Culture by Design.

The Cleaner Season 2 (22 April)

Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans.