ABC iview: best new shows streaming July 2025

ABC iview: new in July

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under (1 July)

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under. Image: Raise the Roof Productions. Streaming on ABC iview.

It’s international rescue as property prodigy Phil Spencer heads down under , helping Brits make the permanent move 10,553 miles across the globe – to Australia. In each episode, double agent Phil turns detective in the UK to sniff out what life is like now for his families, and what they want from their new life and dream home.

Laurence Anyways (1 July)

Film (2012). In the ‘90s, Laurence (Melvil Poupaud) tells his girlfriend Fred (Suzanne Clément) that he wants to become a woman. In spite of the odds, in spite of each other, they confront the prejudices of their friends, ignore the council of their families, and brave the phobias of the society they offend. Watch the trailer.

Do Not Watch This Show (4 July)

Series. Wizz is a pompous blue monster who is stuck in a television show he doesn’t want and is desperate for the audience to switch off! Andy Lee’s new animated series, based on Lee’s bestselling book series Do Not Open This Book.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16 (4 July)

Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll and featuring a surprise guest each week, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents.

Patience Season 1 (4 July)

Series. Patience is a six-part police crime drama set in the beautiful city of York. Patience Evans works in the Criminal Records Office and has unusual powers of detection due to being autistic. She helps the police to tackle a series of tricky crimes bringing her unique insight to cases. DI Bea Metcalf recognises her talents and takes her under her wing.

That Blackfella Show (5 July)

Hosted by Australian icon and Yamatji man Ernie Dingo, Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and ABC News Breakfast host Bridget Brennan, and introducing Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man Isaac Compton as their studio sidekick, it’s set to be a big night of entertainment.

ScreenHub: That Blackfella Show: Australia’s 1st First Nations variety show

Andy’s Global Adventures Season 2 (7 July)

Series. Andy, Jen and Scout travel the world in their hi-tech explorer, embarking on a series of baby animal missions to find out how nature’s newest arrivals thrive and survive in this world.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 (12 July)

Series. Three months have passed since the end of Series One. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must decide between supporting his family or following his heart.

Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Chrystal Meth (13 July)

Documentary (2009). Louis Theroux visits Central Valley, California – home to some of the most impoverished rural towns in America, where crystal meth addiction is among the most prolific in the USA. Addiction is laid bare as Louis seeks out the stories and the people behind the drug.

Piripenguins Season 1 (14 July)

Piripenguins. Image: BBC/ CBeebies. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Living on an iceberg throws up lots of funny situations and challenges for Pancake, Nugget, Brinicle, Looph and Flutter who learn about life, friendship and have fun along the way.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 11 (14 July)

Series. Hosted by Brooke Burke, the season continues the show’s tradition of featuring aspiring magicians performing their best tricks in an attempt to fool the legendary duo, Penn & Teller. If successful, the magician earns a coveted spot performing in Penn & Teller’s Las Vegas show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (14 July)

Series. After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (15 July)

Series. As a nature journalist, Dr Ann Jones usually observes wildlife from afar, but not this time… In this series, she gets hands as she joins scientists researching some of the world’s most elusive and sometimes dangerous animals, all in a bid to uncover their secrets.

Back Roads (17 July)

Back Roads. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

Griff’s Great American South (17 July)

Series. Griff’s Great American South is a rich, surprising, and entertaining journey into the beating heart of the United States – the Deep South. With his trademark wit, warmth and curiosity, Griff Rhys Jones sets out to explore a region that has long fascinated and confounded outsiders, including himself.

Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia (20 July)

Documentary (2008). The genial, award-winning presenter signs up for his most dangerous assignment as he joins Philadelphia’s police department, patrolling an area that has more than 400 homicides a year, drug dealers on every corner and where carrying a gun is part of everyday life.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (20 July)

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on her most epic voyage yet as she travels halfway across the globe retracing an ancient spice trail. She’ll journey to five countries, across two continents to find out how spices shaped our modern world.

Hard Quiz (23 July)

Series. Australia’s favourite acid-tongued know-it-all, Tom Gleeson returns with a new collection of experts, buffs and aficionados to face off for a chance to be crowned Hard Quiz champion and raise up the Big Brass Mug.

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (25 July)

Teenage Boss: Next Level. Image: ABC iview.

Series. In this new season of Teenage Boss, the stakes are sky high, as ten new teens reach for the stars with single minded ambition to reach their goals. Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter, Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month.