5 top films to stream this week

Discover the 5 top films to stream from 17 to 23 March 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with this guide.
19 Mar 2025 21:05
Paul Dalgarno
O'Dessa. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Disney+.

5 top films to stream

1) Mississippi Burning – Stan (18 March)

Mississippi Burning. Image: Orion Pictures.
Film (1988). In this classic suspense mystery based on a real-life tragedy, two FBI agents with different approaches arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of civil rights activists.

Starring the late, great Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe. Watch the trailer.

2) O’Dessa – Disney+ (20 March)

O'dessa. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming On Disney+.
Film (2025). Rock operas are few and far between. But are the too few and far between? That’s personal choice.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Starring Sadie Sink, Murray Bartlett, Mark Boone Junior and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the trailer.

3) Revelations – Netflix (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix.
Film (2025). In this South Korean crime drama mystery horror, a pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae. Watch the trailer.

4) Bloody Axe Wound – AMC+ & Shudder (21 March)

Bloody Axe Wound. Image: Shudder.
Film (2025). If this title doesn’t say horror – albeit comedy horror/ slasher horror – then we don’t know what does.

Abbie Bladecut (interesting name) is a teenager torn between the macabre traditions of her family’s bloody trade and the tender stirrings of her first crush. In the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie’s father, Roger Bladecut (roger that), has built an infamous legacy by capturing real-life killings on tape and selling them to eager customers.

But as Abbie delves deeper into the grisly family business, she begins to wonder if it’s time to take the family tradition in a new direction.

Starring Molly Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Sari Arambulo. Watch the trailer.

5) Oppenheimer – Paramount+ (22 March)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+. 5 top films.

Film (2023). You might have heard of this one.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this three-hour blockbuster masterpiece examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

The all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh. Don’t come (sadly) for any fleshed-out female characters; but do come for the, um, depressingly explosive tension. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review:

‘It’s an understandable decision, not to directly depict the obliteration of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But as wise a choice as this probably is, you can’t help but feel it’s also emblematic of some of the cop-outs from sitting in consequence at play here. Murphy really isn’t allowed much time to show us the man behind the name, though it’s no fault of his impeccable performance.

‘A remarkable film, despite its foibles, like those neutrons, protons and electrons manhandled by (in)humanity, what is not here is as important as what is. Perhaps there’s no wrangling with this moment that can fully satisfy. Nolan, after all, is not god any more than Oppenheimer was.’ Read more …

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

