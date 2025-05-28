5 best new shows to stream this week

5 best new shows this week

Boglands (26 May) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Boglands. Image: AMC+/ Acorn TV.

Series – also known as Crá.

In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother, Sabine, is discovered buried in the bog after 15-years missing.

Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case. Conall soon realises that Ciara-Kate can get access to people who refuse to speak to the official investigation.

This Gaelic Noir promises plenty of black humour, a murder mystery and a look at contemporary themes, including predatory behaviour. We’re watching!

Starring Alex Murphy, Hannah Brady, Roisin Murphy and Dónall Ó Héalai.

*Gaelic-language with subtitles. Watch the trailer.

Kevin Costner’s The West (28 May) – Stan

Kevin Costner's The West. Image: Stan.

Series. Executive produced and hosted by that guy who used to dance with wolves, Kevin Costner, this eight-episode docuseries aims to go beyond the clichés and myths of the Wild West by giving us a better idea of what was going on as pioneers drove westward, indigenous populations were decimated, battles were fought, expeditions mounted, rail tracks hammered into place etcetera.

Cinematic – with talking heads butting in when you just want to watch the more filmic stuff – it will (hopefully) leave us with a better sense of how the West was actually won.

Starring Dane Thrun and Kevin Costner. Watch the trailer.

Adults (29 May) – Disney+

FX's Adults. Image: Disney+.

Series. An ensemble comedy series about a group of 20-somethings in New York trying to be good people. So … Friends basically?

Well, no … there are only five of them, not six, so … that’s different?

Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton are crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and (ewww) toothbrushes.

Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

So like Friends but more modern?

Starring Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and Jack Innanen. Watch the trailer.

The Better Sister (29 May) – Prime Video

The Better Sister. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, this eight-episode thriller is about the terrible things that drive sisters apart (addiction, family secrets etc …) and ultimately bring them back together.

Chloe, a high-profile media executive, lives a fancy-pants life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side, while her estranged sister Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. But when Adam gets murdered it’s probably harder for Nicky to feel the same level of sibling rivalry as before.

Maybe they should join forces?

Starring Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll. Watch the trailer.

And Just Like That… Season 3 (30 May)

And Just Like That … Image: Max.

Series. We’re back with the gals (woo!) as Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW return in the comedy drama sequel to Sex and the City, the global hit about women navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 30s and 40s in New York.

How things have changed! The new version is about navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York – totally different!

Will Carrie and Aidan get back together? Will Samantha (Kim Cattrall) return?

Let’s just watch and find out!

Starring Sarah Jessica parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarita Choudhury. Watch the trailer.