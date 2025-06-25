5 best new shows to stream this week

5 best new shows

Hal & Harper (26 June) – Stan

Series. Comedy: yes. Drama: Yes. Top cast: yes.

Hal and Harper are two codependent siblings living in LA, and are doing their best to navigate long-term relationships, friendships, and situationships. When their dad makes a big announcement, the two are forced to consider the current state of their lives and their complicated childhood.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff. Watch the trailer.

Warm Props (26 June) – SBS On Demand

Series. Warm Props, by Jub Clerc, takes audiences behind the scenes with Charlie (Tehya Makani), who returns to a chaotic film shoot in her hometown in Western Australia and must then face her past as her narcissistic boss threatens the stability of her career and personal life.

This one’s part of the SBS NITV Digital Originals initiative and is definitely worth a watch!

Starring Tehya Makani Rarriwuy Hick and Jillian Nguyen. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Warm Props:

Things starts out rough for Charlie (Tehya Makani): there’s no lift to the set from Broome, news of her return is spreading fast and her agent warns her this is her final chance to turn her career around.

Her job is to handle the background characters (AKA the ‘warm props’) on Red Dirt Dreaming, a film about ‘a white man who becomes Indigenous’. Things don’t improve from there. Turns out Charlie’s had a good reason to stay away for the last six years; she might be firm that she’s back for work only, but if she doesn’t face down her past it’s going to haunt her forever. Read more …

Squid Game Season 3 (27 June) – Netflix

Series. Well, it had to come to an end … and just six months after Season 2!

Devastated after losing his friend, Player 456 presses on – challenging the Front Man’s scheme in the final, six-episode season of the globally most-watched series.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul. Watch the trailer.

Smoke (27 June) – Apple TV+

Series. A new crime drama that stars and is executive produced by Taron Egerton, created by Dennis Lehane. Reuniting the creative team behind Apple’s acclaimed hit limited drama Black Bird, Smoke stars Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear and John Leguizamo – some big names there!

Inspired by true events, the series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. Watch the trailer.

Marry My Husband (27 June) – Prime Video

Series. Marry My Husband tells the story of Misa, a woman who has always lived in service of others. When betrayal by her husband and best friend leads to her death, she is mysteriously granted a second chance, traveling back in time by ten years.

Determined to rewrite her fate, she sheds her former ‘nice person’ persona to pursue revenge. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Section Chief Wataru Suzuki, a man absent from her previous life, who begins to change her vengeful heart.

Starring Fuka Koshiba, Takeru Satoh, Sei Shiraishi and Yû Yokoyama. Watch the trailer.