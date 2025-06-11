5 best new shows to stream this week

5 best new shows

The Feud (9 June) – Acorn TV & AMC+

The Feud. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+. 5 best new shows.

Miniseries. We love a British drama and this six-parter should fit the bill nicely.

Emma, her husband John and their daughter lead an apparently idyllic life on an English suburban street. They share a close bond with their friendly neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and have a soft spot for the eccentric older couple Derek and Barbara, whose son mysteriously vanished years ago.

But when Emma makes the seemingly harmless decision to build a kitchen extension, her world slowly unravels. What begins as a simple home improvement, spirals into a chilling journey of obsession, paranoia, and long-buried secrets that ripple through the lives of everyone on the street.

Basically like The Block but (even) more tense, then.

Starring Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Amy Nuttall. Watch the trailer.

Mix Tape (12 June) – Binge

Mix Tape. Image: Binge. 5 best new shows.

Series. Another miniseries (just four episodes).

This Irish-Australian production is adapted from the 2020 novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson. In Sheffield in 1989, a blossoming romance develops between Alison and Daniel. Many years later, and living in opposite sides of the world, they reconnect over a shared memory they have of a song.

What song? What happens? We’ll have to watch to find out.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

Fubar Season 2 (12 June) – Netflix

Fubar Season 2. Image: Netflix. 5 best new shows.

Series. The action comedy returns, bringing back Arnie in his first (and now continuing) leading role in a scripted TV series …

Go watch Season 1 if you haven’t yet, but the premise is a bit like Mr. and Mrs. Smith … kind of:

Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma have been keeping a fairly big secret from each other for years: they both work for the CIA. When they have to go undercover together for a job, their longstanding family tensions come to the boil.

In Season 2, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos …

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss, Travis Van Winkle and Fortune Feimster. Watch the trailer.

La Storia (12 June) – SBS On Demand

La Storia. Image: SBS On Demand. 5 best new shows.

Series. Based on Elsa Morante’s bestselling 1974 novel of the same name, La Storia is the tale of Ida Ramundo, a widow and the mother of teenager Nino in Rome during World War II.

Ida has a secret: she is of Jewish descent. When she is assaulted by a German soldier, things turn from bad to worse. In pain and ashamed, Ida discovers she is pregnant and nine months later gives birth to another boy, who will be lovingly nicknamed Useppe.

Starring Jasmine Trinca, Francesco Zenga and Mattia Basciani. Watch the trailer.

Bay Of Fires Season 2 (15 June) – ABC iview

Bay of Fires Season 2. Image: ABC iview. 5 best new shows.

Series. The return of the Australian TV crime drama/ dark comedy ….

In Season 2, Mystery Bay’s year long experiment with free-range capitalism comes to a jarring halt and Stella is forced to realise that being the new Queen of Mystery Bay isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially when it involves doing business with major drug dealers.

Stella learns that, to survive, she must become everything she hates.

Starring Marta Dusseldorp, Toby Leonard Moore and Ava Caryofyllis. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s review of Bay of Fires Season 1