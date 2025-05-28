5 best new films to stream this week

Saturday Night (29 May) – Binge

Saturday Night. Image: Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing. Best new films.

Film (2024). In 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. That’s the tagline for this biographical dramedy directed by Jason Reitman, which takes us behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live.

Critics liked it (78% on Rotten Tomatoes) as did audiences (83%), with the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus being:

‘Jazzed up by an excellent ensemble that captures the essence if not the exact likeness of SNL’s original cast and crew, Saturday Night is a frenetic and nostalgic celebration of one of showbiz’s most auspicious debuts.’

Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennot and Cory Michael Smith. Watch the trailer.

Spit (30 May) – Binge

Spit. Image: Transmission Films. Best new films.

Film (2025). In this dark comedy, a follow-up of sorts to 2003’s Gettin’ Square, an ex-con returns to Australia after 20 years and is detained. He faces old enemies, makes new friends in detention and teaches his version of Australian mateship while staying ahead.

In his review of the film for ScreenHub, Anthony Morris wrote:

In Gettin’ Square, Spit is a supporting character who runs riot, all but taking over the film thanks to an extremely committed performance from Wenham as a junkie who in real life would be annoying as hell. Fortunately, in the film he’s mostly gumming up the schemes of a bunch of low-rent criminals we like even less. Read more …

Starring David Wenham, Sami Afuni and Kenaan Ali. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Spit review: David Wenham’s whiny winner returns

Bono: Stories of Surrender (30 May) – Apple TV+

Bono: Stories of Surrender. Image: Apple TV+. Best new films.

Documentary (2025). These days, few people sit on the fence when it comes to U2’s frontman: they either love him or think he’s a bit (or a lot) annoying/ self-righteous etc.

This new film is a vivid reimagining of his critically acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…

As the man formerly known as Paul David Hewson pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star.

You’re going to love it. Or not. Watch the trailer.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (31 May) – Paramount+

Five Nights at Freddy’s. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+. Best new films.

Film (2023). Based on the videogame of the same name, Emma Tammi’s supernatural horror follows a troubled security guard, Mike Schmidt, who begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza in an abandoned family entertainment centre.

During his five nights on the job, he discovers that the animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children. As he uncovers the dark secrets of the pizzeria, he must survive the terrifying nights and confront the malevolent forces within.

There’s a big split between critics (32%) and audiences (86%) for this one on Rotten Tomatoes, so maybe leave your inner critic behind?

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail and Piper Rubio. Watch the trailer.

Mountainhead (1 June) – Max

Mountainhead. Image: Max. Best new films.

Film (2025). This feature directorial debut by Jesse Armstrong (creator of Succession and other hits) sees four billionaire friends with competing agendas – and cutthroat instincts – getting together for a poker weekend against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

Hugo is the creator and host of a meditation app, Randy is facing up to the fact his wealth can’t save his life … or can it?, Jeff makes his moolah in AI, and Ven owns a social media app called Traan.

Any similarities to real-life tycoons Bezos, Zuckerberg and Musk are surely coincidental, right?

It’s a satire, a drama, a comedy, and the cast and crew credentials check out!

Starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef. Watch the trailer.