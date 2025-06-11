4 best new films to stream this week

4 best new films

Anora (11 June) – Binge

Film (2024). If you’ve not seen Sean Baker’s multi-Oscar-and-other-awards-winning film yet, then you should probably fix that this week.

Anora, a stripper from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

That’s the premise but, of course, it’s all in the execution. Hilarious, dramatic, sexy and sad, it will leave you in no doubt why, among the film’s many accolades, Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress Oscar earlier this year.

Starring Mikey Madison and Paul Weissman. Watch the trailer.

Deep Cover (12 June) – Prime Video

Film (2025). This fast-paced British action comedy follows Kat, an improv comedy teacher starting to question if she’s missed her shot at success.

When an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime in London, she recruits two of her students to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

The set-up sounds good and the cast divine – we’re watching!

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Paddy Considine, Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom. Watch the trailer.

Echo Valley (13 June) – Apple TV+

Film (2025). Speaking of divine cast lists, Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson star in what the good folks at Apple assure us will be an ‘edge-of-your-seat thriller’.

Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) – a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child.

A tale of love, sacrifice and survival from award-winning director Michael Pearce. Watch the trailer.

The Surfer (15 June) – Stan

Film (2024). Look, we’ll be honest: you had us at Nic Cage …

When a man (no name beyond ‘the Surfer’) returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

I mean, come on … you don’t humiliate a man in front of his son. And you definitely don’t humiliate a surfer played by Nic Cage in front of his fictional son. There are rules, man!

Wounded, the Surfer defies the locals and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim and Miranda Tapsell.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of The Surfer:

As the unnamed surfer of the title, Cage’s vibrantly dyed ginger lead plays a man determined to reclaim his roots after decades away in California, where his accent presumably got lost. Wanting to reconnect with his teenage son (Finn Little) – despite his ex-wife (on the phone) being pissed he pulled him out of school – he hopes to snap up his childhood home, newly on the market.

But the surfer falls foul of the overheated Australian market, forced to beg for more financing with Rahel Romahn’s real estate shark unwilling to buy him time. Read more …