10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Whether you’re bunkering down with a blanket, a hot drink, or simply escaping the shorter days, now’s the perfect time to dive into something new (or rediscover an old favourite) on streaming.

This week’s lineup features a wild variety: cult documentaries, prestige dramas, offbeat comedies, and animated gems. From the glam chaos of Behind the Candelabra to the touching family warmth of Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, these are 10 standout films just added to streaming that are well worth your time.

1. Behind the Candelabra (2013, Stan & Prime Video)

Behind The Candelabra. Image: Roadshow Entertainment. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Steven Soderbergh

: Steven Soderbergh Cast : Michael Douglas, Matt Damon

: Michael Douglas, Matt Damon Genre : Biographical Drama

: Biographical Drama Runtime: 118 minutes

Synopsis:

This biographical drama delves into the secretive five-year relationship between flamboyant pianist Liberace and his much younger lover, Scott Thorson, exploring the complexities of fame, love, and identity.

Why watch it?

With standout performances by Douglas and Damon, this film offers a compelling look into the hidden life of a cultural icon. Watch the trailer.

2. Hagazussa (2017, Shudder)

Hagazussa. Image: Shudder. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Lukas Feigelfeld

: Lukas Feigelfeld Cast : Aleksandra Cwen, Celina Peter

: Aleksandra Cwen, Celina Peter Genre : Horror

: Horror Runtime: 102 minutes

Synopsis:

Set in the 15th-century Alps, this haunting tale follows a young woman ostracised by her village, descending into a world of superstition and madness.

Why watch it?

Hagazussa is a visually arresting exploration of isolation and fear, perfect for fans of atmospheric horror. Watch the trailer.

3. Connie and Carla (2004, Stan & Prime Video)

Connie and Carla. Image: Universal Pictures. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Michael Lembeck

: Michael Lembeck Cast : Nia Vardalos, Toni Collette

: Nia Vardalos, Toni Collette Genre : Comedy, Musical

: Comedy, Musical Runtime: 98 minutes

Synopsis:

After witnessing a crime, two women go undercover as drag performers, and find unexpected success and self-discovery in the process.

Why watch it?

Connie and Carla is an Australian classic blending humor and heart, and showcasing the talents of its leading ladies. Watch the trailer.

4. Everything to Entertain You: The Story of Video Headquarters (2022, DocPlay & Plex)

Everything to Entertain You: The Story of Video Headquarters. Image: ETR media. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Brantley C. Palmer

: Brantley C. Palmer Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Runtime: 90 minutes

Synopsis:

This documentary chronicles the rise and fall of a beloved US video rental store, capturing the nostalgia of the home video era.

Why watch it?

This doco is a heartfelt homage to a bygone era, resonating with anyone who remembers the joy of browsing video store aisles and chucking in a movie in the VCR on a Friday night.

5. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019, Prime Video & Netflix)

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood. Image: Sony Pictures. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Quentin Tarantino

: Quentin Tarantino Cast : Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Genre : Comedy-Drama

: Comedy-Drama Runtime: 161 minutes

Synopsis:

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, this film follows a fading TV actor and his stunt double as they navigate a changing film industry.

Why watch it?

Once Upon A Time is love letter to Hollywood’s golden age, featuring stellar performances and Tarantino’s signature style.

6. Yi Yi (2000, Apple TV to rent & buy)

Yi Yi. Image: MUBI. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Edward Yang

: Edward Yang Cast : Nien-Jen Wu, Elaine Jin

: Nien-Jen Wu, Elaine Jin Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 173 minutes

Synopsis:

This Taiwanese masterpiece offers a poignant look at a family’s life in Taipei, exploring themes of love, loss, and the passage of time.

Why watch it?

Yi Yi is a must-see: a beautifully crafted film that captures the intricacies of everyday life with grace and depth.

7. Belle (2013, SBS On Demand)

Belle. Image: Icon Film Distribution. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Amma Asante

: Amma Asante Cast : Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Wilkinson

: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Wilkinson Genre : Historical Drama

: Historical Drama Runtime: 104 minutes

Synopsis:

Inspired by a true story, this film follows Dido Elizabeth Belle, the mixed-race daughter of a Royal Navy Admiral, as she navigates society and her identity in 18th-century England.

Why watch it?

Belle is a compelling and underseen film that sheds light on issues of race, class, and gender in a historical context.

8. Robots (2005, Stan & Disney+)

Robots. Image: 20th Century Fox. 10 great films on streaming.

Directors : Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha

: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha Cast : Ewan McGregor, Robin Williams

: Ewan McGregor, Robin Williams Genre : Animated, Adventure

: Animated, Adventure Runtime: 91 minutes

Synopsis:

In a world populated by robots, a young inventor sets out to make a name for himself and help others along the way.

Why watch it?

Perfect for kids and adults alike, Robots is a fun-filled animated adventure with imaginative visuals and a heartwarming message.

9. Top Knot Detective (2017, SBS on demand & Brollie)

Top Knot Detective. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. 10 great films on streaming.

Directors : Aaron McCann, Dominic Pearce

: Aaron McCann, Dominic Pearce Cast : Toshi Okuzaki, Masa Yamaguchi, Mayu Iwasaki

: Toshi Okuzaki, Masa Yamaguchi, Mayu Iwasaki Genre : Mockumentary, Action, Comedy

: Mockumentary, Action, Comedy Runtime : 87 minutes

: 87 minutes Languages: Japanese, English

Synopsis:

Top Knot Detective is a satirical mockumentary that chronicles the fictional rise and fall of a 1990s Japanese samurai detective series, Ronin Suiri Tentai. The film delves into the chaotic production and behind-the-scenes drama of the show, which, despite its flaws, gains a cult following in Australia.

Why watch it?

This film offers a unique blend of humor and nostalgia, parodying the tropes of 90s Japanese television while providing a compelling narrative about ambition and fame. Its inventive storytelling and stylistic choices make it a standout mockumentary.

10. Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (2021, Crunchyroll)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko. Image: Crunchyroll. 10 great films on streaming.

Director : Ayumu Watanabe

: Ayumu Watanabe Genre : Anime, Drama

: Anime, Drama Runtime: 97 minutes

Synopsis:

This anime film tells the story of a lively mother and her reserved daughter living in a seaside town, exploring their unique bond and personal growth.

Why watch it?

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko is a touching and beautifully animated tale that celebrates the complexities of family relationships, particularly those between a teenage child and their parents.