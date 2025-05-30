10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Whether you’re bunkering down with a blanket, a hot drink, or simply escaping the shorter days, now’s the perfect time to dive into something new (or rediscover an old favourite) on streaming.
This week’s lineup features a wild variety: cult documentaries, prestige dramas, offbeat comedies, and animated gems. From the glam chaos of Behind the Candelabra to the touching family warmth of Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, these are 10 standout films just added to streaming that are well worth your time.
10 great films newly added to streaming this week:
1. Behind the Candelabra (2013, Stan & Prime Video)
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Cast: Michael Douglas, Matt Damon
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Runtime: 118 minutes
Synopsis:
This biographical drama delves into the secretive five-year relationship between flamboyant pianist Liberace and his much younger lover, Scott Thorson, exploring the complexities of fame, love, and identity.
Why watch it?
With standout performances by Douglas and Damon, this film offers a compelling look into the hidden life of a cultural icon. Watch the trailer.
2. Hagazussa (2017, Shudder)
- Director: Lukas Feigelfeld
- Cast: Aleksandra Cwen, Celina Peter
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 102 minutes
Synopsis:
Set in the 15th-century Alps, this haunting tale follows a young woman ostracised by her village, descending into a world of superstition and madness.
Why watch it?
Hagazussa is a visually arresting exploration of isolation and fear, perfect for fans of atmospheric horror. Watch the trailer.
3. Connie and Carla (2004, Stan & Prime Video)
- Director: Michael Lembeck
- Cast: Nia Vardalos, Toni Collette
- Genre: Comedy, Musical
- Runtime: 98 minutes
Synopsis:
After witnessing a crime, two women go undercover as drag performers, and find unexpected success and self-discovery in the process.
Why watch it?
Connie and Carla is an Australian classic blending humor and heart, and showcasing the talents of its leading ladies. Watch the trailer.
4. Everything to Entertain You: The Story of Video Headquarters (2022, DocPlay & Plex)
- Director: Brantley C. Palmer
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 90 minutes
Synopsis:
This documentary chronicles the rise and fall of a beloved US video rental store, capturing the nostalgia of the home video era.
Why watch it?
This doco is a heartfelt homage to a bygone era, resonating with anyone who remembers the joy of browsing video store aisles and chucking in a movie in the VCR on a Friday night.
5. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019, Prime Video & Netflix)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie
- Genre: Comedy-Drama
- Runtime: 161 minutes
Synopsis:
Set in 1969 Los Angeles, this film follows a fading TV actor and his stunt double as they navigate a changing film industry.
Why watch it?
Once Upon A Time is love letter to Hollywood’s golden age, featuring stellar performances and Tarantino’s signature style.
6. Yi Yi (2000, Apple TV to rent & buy)
- Director: Edward Yang
- Cast: Nien-Jen Wu, Elaine Jin
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 173 minutes
Synopsis:
This Taiwanese masterpiece offers a poignant look at a family’s life in Taipei, exploring themes of love, loss, and the passage of time.
Why watch it?
Yi Yi is a must-see: a beautifully crafted film that captures the intricacies of everyday life with grace and depth.
7. Belle (2013, SBS On Demand)
- Director: Amma Asante
- Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Wilkinson
- Genre: Historical Drama
- Runtime: 104 minutes
Synopsis:
Inspired by a true story, this film follows Dido Elizabeth Belle, the mixed-race daughter of a Royal Navy Admiral, as she navigates society and her identity in 18th-century England.
Why watch it?
Belle is a compelling and underseen film that sheds light on issues of race, class, and gender in a historical context.
8. Robots (2005, Stan & Disney+)
- Directors: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha
- Cast: Ewan McGregor, Robin Williams
- Genre: Animated, Adventure
- Runtime: 91 minutes
Synopsis:
In a world populated by robots, a young inventor sets out to make a name for himself and help others along the way.
Why watch it?
Perfect for kids and adults alike, Robots is a fun-filled animated adventure with imaginative visuals and a heartwarming message.
9. Top Knot Detective (2017, SBS on demand & Brollie)
- Directors: Aaron McCann, Dominic Pearce
- Cast: Toshi Okuzaki, Masa Yamaguchi, Mayu Iwasaki
- Genre: Mockumentary, Action, Comedy
- Runtime: 87 minutes
- Languages: Japanese, English
Synopsis:
Top Knot Detective is a satirical mockumentary that chronicles the fictional rise and fall of a 1990s Japanese samurai detective series, Ronin Suiri Tentai. The film delves into the chaotic production and behind-the-scenes drama of the show, which, despite its flaws, gains a cult following in Australia.
Why watch it?
This film offers a unique blend of humor and nostalgia, parodying the tropes of 90s Japanese television while providing a compelling narrative about ambition and fame. Its inventive storytelling and stylistic choices make it a standout mockumentary.
10. Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (2021, Crunchyroll)
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Genre: Anime, Drama
- Runtime: 97 minutes
Synopsis:
This anime film tells the story of a lively mother and her reserved daughter living in a seaside town, exploring their unique bond and personal growth.
Why watch it?
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko is a touching and beautifully animated tale that celebrates the complexities of family relationships, particularly those between a teenage child and their parents.