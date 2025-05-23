News

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

10 great films just got added to Australian streaming: Saint Maud, The Moogai, After Yang, The 400 Blows and more.
23 May 2025 14:15
Silvi Vann-Wall
After Yang. Image: MUBI. Great films just added to streaming this week.

Now that the chilblains are coming thick and fast, it’s the perfect time to cozy up and explore a fresh selection of great films just added on Australian streaming platforms.

This week’s lineup offers intimate dramas like A Stitch in Time, thought-provoking sci-fi like After Yang, and goofy indie horrors like Lo.

1. A Stitch in Time (2022, Netflix)

A Stitch in Time. Image: Madman Entertainment. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Sasha Hadden
  • Cast: Maggie Blinco, Hoa Xuande, Glenn Shorrock
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 98 minutes

Synopsis:
An 80-year-old dressmaker leaves an abusive relationship and rediscovers her passion for life and fashion with the help of a young Chinese designer.

Why watch it?
A Stitch in Time is a heartwarming tale of resilience and reinvention, showcasing the idea that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. Watch the trailer.

2. Leave No Trace (2018, Netflix)

Leave No Trace. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Debra Granik
  • Cast: Ben Foster, Thomasin McKenzie
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 109 minutes

Synopsis:
A father and daughter live off the grid in the forests of Oregon until a small mistake derails their idyllic life.

Why watch it?
This lesser-known film is a poignant exploration of survival, family bonds, and the challenges of reintegration into society.

3. The Moogai (2021, Netflix)

The Moogai. Image: Elise Lockwood/MIFF/Screen Australia. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Jon Bell
  • Cast: Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt
  • Genre: Horror
  • Runtime: 86 minutes

Synopsis:
An Indigenous family is terrorised by a child-stealing spirit, blending traditional lore with psychological horror.

Why watch it?
The Moogai is a chilling film that offers a fresh perspective on horror through Indigenous storytelling.

ScreenHub: The Moogai, SFF review: beware the boogeyman

4. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022, Binge)

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Image: Roadshow. Great film just added to streaming.
  • Director: Sophie Hyde
  • Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Runtime: 97 minutes

Synopsis:
A retired schoolteacher hires a young sex worker in hopes of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery.

Why watch it?
This Australian-directed film is a candid and humorous exploration of intimacy, age, and self-acceptance, highlighted by standout performances from Thompson and McCormack.

ScreenHub: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: a sex work film that works

5. Saint Maud (2019, SBS On Demand)

Saint Maud. Image: StudioCanal. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Rose Glass
  • Cast: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle
  • Genre: Psychological Horror
  • Runtime: 84 minutes

Synopsis:
A devout hospice nurse becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul, leading to a descent into madness.

Why watch it?
Saint Maud is the haunting debut of Rose Glass (Love Lies Bleeding) that masterfully blends horror with psychological depth, leaving a lasting impression.

6. After Yang (2021, SBS On Demand)

After Yang. Image: A24. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Kogonada
  • Cast: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith
  • Genre: Science Fiction, Drama
  • Runtime: 96 minutes

Synopsis:
In a world where androids are part of daily life, a father searches for a way to repair his daughter’s beloved companion, leading to profound discoveries.

Why watch it?
This flick is a contemplative sci-fi film that delves into themes of memory, loss, and what it means to be human.

7. The Imitation Game (2014, Stan)

The Imitation Game. Image: StudioCanal. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Morten Tyldum
  • Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley
  • Genre: Biographical Drama
  • Runtime: 113 minutes

Synopsis:
The story of Alan Turing, a mathematician who decrypted German intelligence codes during World War II, only to face persecution for his personal life.

Why watch it?
The Imitation Game is a compelling portrayal of a brilliant mind, highlighting the tragic consequences of societal prejudice.

8. Room (2015, Prime Video)

Room. Image: StudioCanal. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Lenny Abrahamson
  • Cast: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 118 minutes

Synopsis:
A young woman and her son escape from captivity, leading to the boy’s first experience of the outside world.

Why watch it?
Room is an emotionally powerful film that explores the bond between mother and child under extraordinary circumstances – and it also got Larson her first Oscar.

9. Lo (2009, Plex)

Lo. Image: Plex. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Travis Betz
  • Cast: Ward Roberts, Jeremiah Birkett
  • Genre: Horror, Comedy
  • Runtime: 80 minutes

Synopsis:
A man summons a demon to help rescue his girlfriend from the underworld, leading to unexpected revelations.

Why watch it?
Lo, an underseen indie film, is a unique blend of horror and humor that offers a fresh take on the demon-summoning trope.

10. The 400 Blows (1959, MUBI)

The 400 Blows. Image: MUBI. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: François Truffaut
  • Cast: Jean-Pierre Léaud, Claire Maurier
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 99 minutes

Synopsis:
A young boy in Paris turns to a life of petty crime as he struggles with neglect and misunderstanding from the adults around him.

Why watch it?
Truffaut’s 400 Blows – widely regarded as one of the best films of all time – is a seminal work of the French New Wave, offering an authentic and moving portrayal of adolescence.

Please note: Streaming availability may vary based on your location and subscription. Always check the respective platforms for the most current information.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

