What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Paramount+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week.

Binge

The official poster for Better. Image: BBC/Binge

Better S1 (14 March)

After a family tragedy is narrowly averted, a corrupt police detective (Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie) undergoes a painful moral awakening, but righting twenty years of wrongdoing won’t be easy.

Gotham Knights S1 (15 March)

DC comics CW series set in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, following his rebellious adopted son who forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

Superman & Lois (15 March)

CW series following the world’s most famous super hero couple. From the creative team behind The Flash and Arrowverse, the show follows Lois and Clark as ‘they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society’.

Apple TV+

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso S3 (15 March)

Everyone’s favourite American-football-coach-turned-soccer-coach is back for the third season of Apple TV+’s award-winning series.

Extrapolations (17 March)

From Scott Z. Burns, BAFTA-nominated writer of Contagion, comes these interconnected stories exploring how the climate crisis will affect love, faith, work, and family.

DocPlay

Greenhouse by Joost. Image: Documentary Australia

Greenhouse by Joost (16 March)

Extending a lifetime’s worth of zero-waste activism, visionary designer Joost Bakker devises the Future Food System, a self-sufficient residence that provides shelter, food and energy while reusing any by-products.

Netflix

THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT – Visual development art by Max Boas with character design by Brittany Myers. Cr: NETFLIX / © 2020

Agent Elvis S1 (17 March)

Elvis Presley (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves.

The Magician’s Elephant (17 March)

Peter is searching for his long-lost sister when he crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square. His one question: is his sister still alive? The answer requires him to find a mysterious elephant and the magician who will conjure it, setting Peter off on a journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever.

Disney+

Keira Knightley in Boston Strangler. Image: Disney+

Boston Strangler (17 March)

Oscar nominee Keira Knightley stars in this true crime story as Loretta McLaughlin, the reporter who first connected the murders and broke the story of the Boston Strangler. She and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon, The Nest) challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer.

Prime Video

Emily Browning in Class of 07. Image: Prime Video

Class of 07 (17 March)

Emily Browning (American Gods) and Caitlin Stasey (Tomorrow When the War Began) star in this Australian series about a ten-year high school reunion that turns seriously bad when an apocalyptic tidal wave hits, forcing a group of women into a survival situation on the island peak of their old campus.

Swarm S1 (17 March)

A young woman’s obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn in this series from Atlanta duo Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, starring Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Shudder

Leave official artwork. Image: Shudder

Leave (17 March)

A young woman tries to find her origins after having been abandoned as an infant at a cemetery wrapped in a cloth with satanic symbols, but as she gets closer to answers a malevolent spirit is telling her to leave.