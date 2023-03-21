Twitter accounts film and cinema lovers need to follow

Twitter is one of the most efficient ways to stay up to date with the latest film news, reviews, memes, and discourse. The discussion there is even notable enough to garner its own subsection: simply titled ‘Film Twitter’, it consists of a community of cinephiles who regularly tweet about, well, films.

Here’s a selection of Twitter accounts to get you started on Film Twitter.

Discussion, reviews, recs and news

"At the end of shooting LA STRADA, Fellini allegedly suffered a nervous breakdown. Whatever truth there is to that story, we know that the film broke its own heart by asking the question 'Why was I born to this world?'" https://t.co/7vVQszjBpx pic.twitter.com/pkinZYfNSJ — Bright Wall/Dark Room (@BWDR) March 20, 2023

FILM SERIES OF THE WEEK: Chlorine



Cool off with a series of films that centre on the allure and mystery of the swimming pool.



🏊‍♂️ La Piscine (1969)

🏊‍♂️ Deep End (1970)

🏊‍♂️ The Swimmer (1968)https://t.co/HAVGL4x4dJ pic.twitter.com/8klJLS7Wp9 — What Are We Watching Tonight? (@WAWWT_) August 20, 2021

Read: 20 Instagram accounts film and cinema lovers should follow

The moving image: great gifs

Shots from silent films that were inspired by paintings pic.twitter.com/GIX8J0CZyy — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) March 17, 2022

Read: 20 TikTok accounts to follow for film lovers

Inside the frame: stills and clips

PADDINGTON 2 (2017)



Cinematography by Erik Wilson

Directed Paul King pic.twitter.com/l0zXYxQ3yl — One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) December 13, 2022

Boogie Nights (1997) dir. Paul Thomas Andersonpic.twitter.com/OmMae9B9xU — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) March 21, 2023

Read: Best film and TV podcasts in Australia