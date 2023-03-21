Twitter accounts film and cinema lovers need to follow

Twitter is one of the most efficient ways to stay up to date with the latest film news, reviews, memes, and discourse. The discussion there is even notable enough to garner its own subsection: simply titled ‘Film Twitter’, it consists of a community of cinephiles who regularly tweet about, well, films.
Here’s a selection of Twitter accounts to get you started on Film Twitter.
Discussion, reviews, recs and news
- What Are We Watching Tonight?
- Bright Wall/Dark Room
- Film Updates
- Discussing Film
- Film Daze
- Hollywood Dossier
- Criterion
- Mubi
- Letterboxd
- ScreenHub (of course!)
Read: 20 Instagram accounts film and cinema lovers should follow
The moving image: great gifs
Read: 20 TikTok accounts to follow for film lovers
Inside the frame: stills and clips
- One Perfect Shot
- Classic Movie Hub
- Eyes on Cinema
- The Cinegogue
- The Cinesthetic
- Eastern European Cartoon General
- Retro Horror
- Star Wars Behind the Scenes