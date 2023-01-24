Melbourne Cinémathèque: our must-sees of 2023

Are you a Melbourne-based film lover? Why not head down to ACMI for its Cinémathèque screenings, which are happening every Wednesday night until the end of the year.

Unlike your usual cinema offerings, Melbourne Cinémathèque presents ‘a feast of retrospective and contemporary films’, showcasing seasons on the greatest filmmakers of all time, iconic performers, and contemporary artists, with titles uncovered from national and international archives. Many of these films are also shown on rarely seen 35mm and 16mm prints.

This is the first time in three years that the Cinémathèque has been able to return to a full annual calendar of screenings.

A membership is needed to attend and with that comes 42 nights of double features across 18 seasons of specially curated cinema. The program opens on February 8 and runs every Wednesday at ACMI.

See below for our picks of the program, and follow the accompanying links for explanations on why these films are being shown.

ScreenHub’s picks of the program

Blowup (1966). Image: MGM

Screening on 8 February 2023

Michelangelo Antonioni’s first English-language movie is a ‘hypnotic “Swinging London” parable’ centring on a successful photographer (David Hemmings) who believes he is an accidental witness to murder. This ‘arresting, provocative and extraordinarily modern’ investigation of the slipperiness of meaning and modern image culture, based on the short story by Julio Cortázar, is one of the most influential films of the 1960s and the collaboration between Antonioni and screenwriter Tonino Guerra. With Vanessa Redgrave, Sarah Miles, Jane Birkin and The Yardbirds. Soundtrack by Herbie Hancock.

Screening on 8 March 2023

Robert Bresson’s ‘blunt and compassionate’ chronicle of the birth, life and death of a donkey is a Christian parable that never flinches in its gaze on an apparently godless world that is hard on little things. In the final beautiful but deathly moments, this beast of burden ‘achieves transcendence’. Recently reworked by Jerzy Skolimowski as EO (2022), this is one of Bresson’s greatest and most austerely moving works. Centring on a fine performance by Anne Wiazemsky, it features ‘wonderfully precise and haunting’ cinematography by Ghislain Cloquet. Winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 1966 Venice Film Festival.

Screening on 22 March 2023

Exquisite, dance-like account of the never-quite-consummated relationship between two lonely married people who suspect their spouses of having an affair. A rondo of glances, meticulously rendered gestures, and the graceful orchestrations of everyday life, Wong Kar Wai’s opus is ‘one of the 21st century’s greatest films’, a totally engulfing but distanced portrait of a long-vanished time and place (1960s Hong Kong). Wong’s ‘extraordinary choreography’ of music, body and image provides the perfect platform for Leung and Maggie Cheung’s ‘intimate, towering’ performances.

Screening on 19 April 2023

Marilyn Monroe’s last completed film (also the final movie to feature Clark Gable) was written by then-husband Arthur Miller, who used his perception of the real Marilyn to shape her character – one of many causes of on-set friction. Huston overcame considerable production difficulties to create one of the last masterpieces of classical Hollywood, an ‘elegiac paean to those who outlive their times’ played with ’emotionally naked perfection’ by a cast of cinema legends (also including Montgomery Clift, Eli Wallach and Thelma Ritter).

Screening on 3 May 2023

Burt Lancaster is ‘brilliant’ in his iconic role as a steely, ruthless, muck-raking New York gossip columnist fed the dirt by an array of minions including Tony Curtis’ unctuous press agent. Ernest Lehman and Clifford Odets’ ‘searing, bracingly cynical and endlessly quotable’ script is wonderfully supported by James Wong Howe’s ‘extraordinary low-key’ cinematography, a vivid array of bit players and supporting actors including Barbara Nichols and members of The Chico Hamilton Quartet, and one of the great jazz inflected scores composed by Elmer Bernstein.

Screening on 24 May 2023

In 2009, Bill Mousoulis left Australia and settled in Greece. This program incorporates one of the features and two of the shorts he made during this period, each reflecting on resistance, diaspora and the forces of globalisation. Songs of the Underground (2017) documents the anger, commitment and ongoing resistance of Greece’s underground music scene. Culture Shock, Level One (2010) follows a woman returning to Melbourne after 25 years, highlighting her feelings of cultural dislocation. Into the Wild (2011) further demonstrates the aesthetic range of Mousoulis’ work during this rich period as an Italian cinematographer reflects on the politics of Greece in the early 2010s. To be introduced by the filmmaker.

Screening on 31 May

This ‘mournful but playful’ homage to cinema is ‘perhaps Tsai Ming-Liang’s greatest film’. A ghost story of sorts, the film meticulously surveys the shadowy but cavernous spaces inside an old movie theatre over its closing night. From the rainy marquee to different seats in the cinema itself, Tsai ‘lovingly conjures the atmosphere of mystery, intimacy and shared experience’ that embodies the moviegoing experience. Stars Lee Kang-Sheng, Chen Chao-Jung and Chun Shih as himself.

The Last Picture Show (1971). Image: Columbia Pictures

Screening on 21 June

Arguably his ‘masterpiece’, Peter Bogdanovich’s second feature adapts Larry McMurtry’s coming-of-age story set in a dust-blown 1950s Texas town. Featuring a sensitive ensemble cast (many in breakthrough roles), this ‘tender elegy’ was nominated for eight Oscars and won two (for Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson). While acknowledging its homages to Hawks, Ford and Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons, David Thomson argues that the film’s real flavour is French; he compares its warmth for ‘so many clearly defined characters’ to the work of Jean Renoir. Stars Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Ellen Burstyn and Cybill Shepherd.

Screening on 19 July

Ildikó Enyedi’s Cannes Camera d’Or-winning second feature takes as its immodest topic the history of the 20th century itself, told through the story of twins (both played by Dorota Segda) born on the day Edison also invented the lightbulb. Separated at birth, their paths cross on New Year’s Eve 1900. Peppered with retro-futuristic sci-fi leanings and nods to silent cinema, in particular Griffith’s Orphans of the Storm and Renoir’s The Little Match Girl, every shot of this ‘dizzying and visually ingenious’ film is ‘a mini-epic in itself’ (Darragh O’Donoghue).

Screening on 26 July

Mereta Mita’s ground-breaking documentary, completed over a period of two years, details the controversy raised by the 1981 South African Springbok tour to New Zealand. A ‘scathing critique’ of Prime Minister Robert ‘Piggy’ Muldoon’s decision to allow the tour to take place, Mita evokes a deep sense of historical significance, examining the attitudes and conduct of politicians, general citizens, rugby union management and players of the two teams, alongside the fiery and widespread clashes between HART anti-apartheid and pro-tour protesters.

Screening on 13 September

Endlessly imitated though never matched, Jules Dassin’s definitive heist movie was one of the major crossover hits of mid-1950s international cinema, helping save the director’s career following his exile to France in the wake of the Hollywood blacklist. Its famous 28-minute robbery sequence, filmed entirely without dialogue, is a true ‘masterclass in building cinematic tension’. With the director casting himself as Cesar the safecracker, the central character of the movie’s key scene, Dassin’s film is often read as a veiled critique of the corruption and backstabbing prevalent in the Hollywood that betrayed him.

Screening on 20 September

Often claimed to be ‘the greatest silent film Australia produced’, this tale of a larrikin (Arthur Tauchert) and his fight for his sweetheart Doreen (Lottie Lyell) represents the zenith of Longford and Lyell’s artistic and romantic partnership. As well as starring, Lyell co-wrote this hugely popular adaptation of C. J. Dennis’ bestselling verse novel. The film is remarkable for its ‘actorly naturalism’, colloquial humour and location shooting in what were then the rough streets of Woolloomooloo. One of the few silent-era Australian films to have survived in its entirety.

Screening on 11 October

Stars of Prague’s avant-garde Liberated Theatre, Jiří Voskovec and Jan Werich wrote this Depression-era slapstick unionist comedy with director Martin Frič and screenwriter Václav Wasserman. The revered ‘V+W’ double-act play, respectively, a workers’ rep who goes off-script live-to-air and a bankrupted factory owner who team up to make something of their and others’ lives. Often compared to René Clair’s À nous la liberté and Chaplin’s City Lights, it also parodies Eisenstein’s The General Line and was banned during the Nazi occupation.

A Rainha Diaba (1974). Image: Lanterna Magica

Screening on 1 November

Inspired by the life of Rio de Janeiro criminal João Francisco dos Santos – who also served as the basis for 2002’s Madame Satã – Antonio Carlos de Fontoura’s ground-breaking depiction of the cross-dressing, gay drug queenpin is ‘unashamedly excessive’, embracing a camp, transgressive aesthetic entirely at odds with the military dictatorship then ruling Brazil. Selected for Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes but mostly unseen since, the film’s triumphant 4K restoration screened at the Sao Paulo Film Festival in 2022. Stars Milton Gonçalves and features a wonderful score by Guilherme Magalhães Vaz.

Screening on 8 November

Interweaving the memories and subjectivities of four people, Gregory J. Markopoulos expands his vision of a new form of narrative cinema by exploring what he called ‘thought images’. Partly inspired by the filmmaker’s immersion in Greek mythology, it ‘came at the high point of the mythopoeic development within the American avant-garde’ (P. Adams Sitney).

Followed by three short works made in the period just before and after Markopoulos left America for Europe. Ming Green (1966) explores the intimate interior of the filmmaker’s New York apartment. Bliss (1967) is the first film Markopoulos made in Europe and examines the interior of a Byzantine church on the island of Hydra. Sorrows (1969) is a study of Wagner’s chateau in Switzerland. 16mm prints made available by the Temenos Archive. To be introduced by Robert Beavers.

Screening on 15 November

Based on the autobiography of poet Fumiko Nakajo, who died of breast cancer in 1954 aged 31, this unflinching ‘namida chodai (tear-jerker)’ is a rare view of Japanese society from a truly female perspective. Avoiding melodrama and sentimentality, it depicts a rural Japanese woman’s struggle through a mastectomy, divorce, single motherhood and growing independence. Shot using low angles, deep staging and frequent close-ups, Kinuyo Tanaka shows the influence of Ozu and Naruse on her filmmaking, while approaching the story scripted by Sumie Tanaka with her ‘signature lyricism’. Starring Yumeji Tsukioka.

Screening on 29 November

Although My Brilliant Career is generally considered to be the first fiction feature directed by a woman in Australia since the early 1930s, Ayten Kuyululu’s ‘bracing’ migrant drama preceded it by four years. Shot on 16mm on a low budget by the great Russell Boyd and screened at the 1975 Women’s International Film Festival, it is an ‘uncompromising account’ of the cultural, social and religious difficulties faced by two Turkish migrants.

Preceded by A Handful of Dust: Largely set in Sydney’s industrial suburbs, Ayten stars with her husband Ilhan in the tale of a middle-aged woman drawn into a blood vendetta.

Nobody Wanted to Die (1965). Image: Goskino USSR

Screening on 20 December

This cult ‘red’ Lithuanian western is both a partial reworking of Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai and a complex accounting for the legacy of Sovietisation and World War II. In 1947, a small farming community is torn between allegiances to the Soviet Union and its Partisan ‘brothers in the woods’ after the village council’s chairman is murdered. ‘Brilliantly shot’ by Jonas Gricius (Kozintsev’s Hamlet and King Lear), this heightened pro- and anti-Soviet drama ‘draws intriguing comparisons with the McCarthyist Hollywood westerns of the 1950s’ and is directed by one of Lithuanian cinema’s most celebrated figures (Vytautas Žalakevičius).

Presented by the Melbourne Cinémathèque and ACMI. Curated by the Melbourne Cinémathèque. Supported by VicScreen.

The Melbourne Cinémathèque program screens from Feb 8 – Dec 20 every Wednesday at ACMI. The full calendar and memberships are available via the ACMI website.