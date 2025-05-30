The Big Picture: St Kilda Film Fest’s 1-day-only film school for Aussie creatives

The St Kilda Film Festival (SKFF) is once again hosting The Big Picture: Filmmaker Development Day – a hands-on, jam-packed program of panels, screenings, workshops and Q&As, all taking place across South Melbourne on Saturday 7 June.

Now in its 41st year, the Festival continues its tradition of offering more than just films, with this flagship professional development event presented by JMC Academy. It’s a full day of industry insight designed to ‘sharpen skills, spark collaborations’, and tackle some of the most pressing questions in Australian screen culture today.

‘The Big Picture is simply the most essential day on the annual calendar for new and emerging screen artists who want to hear and see first-hand what’s going on in the industry,’ SKFF Director Richard Sowada said.

‘It’s a year of film school in one day.’

Animation, Intimacy, Horror and More at St Kilda Film Fest

Among the highlights is The State of Animation, a panel bringing together legendary Oscar-winning animator Joan Gratz (USA), local trailblazer Dennis Tupicoff, and Melbourne International Animation Festival Director Malcolm Turner. The session will explore the ever-expanding creative possibilities of animatio, a medium that ‘surrounds us more than we think’.

Following a sold-out debut in 2024, Behind the Lens, presented by WIFT Victoria and Panavision Australia, is back. The hands-on workshop is tailor-made for directors, cinematographers and producers, with practical demonstrations on vintage and modern lenses. Expect gear, grit, and guidance on how visual storytelling really comes together.

Michala Banas, a respected actor and intimacy coordinator, leads Navigating Intimacy for the Screen – a timely and essential session on creating safe sets and handling challenging material with care. With practical advice and real-world anecdotes, it’s a great resource for anyone working with sensitive content.

For those drawn to documentary with a purpose, One Minute to Midnight: Making Social Justice Documentaries introduces the voices of emerging First Nations and young filmmakers who are shaping the form with immersive techniques and bold storytelling. The panel will explore how to cut through the noise and reach audiences with authenticity and impact.

And horror fans won’t want to miss We Discuss the Dead: Horror, Genre and Audiences, a deep dive into what makes genre work for distributors and audiences alike. Drawing from recent festival submissions, filmmakers and curators will break down the strategies that help horror films stand out in an increasingly crowded field.

On the practical side of things, Practical SPFX: Makeup and Prosthetics, hosted by local effects house Sharp FX and led by makeup legend Tania Di Ross, promises a messy, magical look behind the scenes, from fake blood to prosthetics hacks and continuity tricks.

And for those dreaming of their first green light, Big Picture Intensive: The Dark Art of Writing is a no-fluff conversation on the writing journey. Chaired by industry lawyer Shaun Miller, the panel features screenwriter Sarah Mayberry, producer Chris Gist, writer Chris Corbett, and story consultant Karen Altmann, offering insight on turning a script into something screen-ready.

The Big Picture will unfold across JMC Academy’s Park Street and Bank Street campuses, as well as The Backlot Studios in South Melbourne – all part of the broader St Kilda Film Festival, presented by the City of Port Phillip.

With sessions catering to absolute beginners, seasoned professionals, and everyone in between, this is a good chance to level up your craft and connect with others doing the same.

The Big Picture: Filmmaker Development Day

South Melbourne (JMC Academy & The Backlot Studios)

Saturday 7 June, 11:00am – 6:30pm

FREE

The full program of shorts, talks and special screenings is available via the St Kilda Film Festival website.