New funding for Victorian TV, film and games industry

A $5.4 million skills and training package aimed at supporting Victorian digital games, TV, and film professionals in achieving their screen career dreams has been announced by the Victorian Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos.

The funding announcement was made at the Docklands Studios Melbourne, which boasts NantStudios’ state-of-the-art virtual production facility, including two LED volume screens, one of which will be the world’s largest at 12mx88m once completed. The Labor Government contributed $12.5 million to bring this technology to Victoria, replacing outdated ‘green screens’ to enable the filming of the next generation of blockbusters in the state.

The Government is also investing $3.6 million to establish a specialist digital games and VFX school to ensure Victoria remains at the forefront of screen education. With digital games being one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment sectors and film and TV productions, increasingly using visual effects and animation, this initiative is expected to maintain Victoria’s lead in the screen industry. TAFEs and other education providers are invited to express their interest in developing and delivering this training.

The $5.4 million package also includes paid training on the set of the iconic TV series, Neighbours, and workshops aimed at helping hundreds of workers outside the sector transfer into the industry. The Neighbours Training Program will provide paid on-the-ground training for emerging Victorian writers, directors, and crew members, while the Set Educated program will assist up to 400 aspiring screen workers in breaking into the industry.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, there are more than 16,000 workers in the Victorian screen industry. The Government’s $191.5 million VicScreen strategy aims to support and grow Victoria’s screen industry, providing job opportunities and career pathways.

Minister Dimopoulos said that the investment is about creating future-proof skills and jobs in Victoria’s screen industry, which is experiencing higher demand than ever before. He added that it is an opportunity for aspiring and transitioning screen workers to take action towards their new careers.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said that the programs would build a skilled workforce across all fields, from technical to creative, crew to corporate, contributing to the success of Victoria’s screen industry.

To learn more about the latest screen training initiatives, visit the VicScreen website.