How to crowdfund your film or TV project

If the concept of crowdfunding sounds too good to be true, that’s because it kind of is. The market is oversaturated, and unless you already have a recognisable name you will find it difficult to stand out.

That doesn’t make it impossible however, and it’s still a very viable option for many starting out in the industry who won’t yet have a lot of sway with investors.

If you’re new to the concept of crowdfunding, these tips should help get you started.

Build your audience

Before you think about crowdfunding, make sure your idea is solid. You’ll want to at least have a crew attached and be well into pre-production before sourcing audience funds. Putting thought into who your target audience is, and what niche your project delves into, is essential.

With a good social media strategy that includes attractive branding for your project, you can entice people to get involved before you even introduce the concept of a Kickstarter campaign. Regular updates on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok etc. will build you an audience, and people are more likely to put in their own money towards a project they are already emotionally invested in.

Some ideas for social posts could be: concept art, a teaser trailer, or behind-the-scenes content that lets the audience know who you are.

Do your research

Step two is to pick your funding site: GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Pozible, etc all have different terms and conditions and you’ll want to read up on them carefully, paying particular attention to how much of the funding they are going to take as their cut.

You’ll also want to read up on conversion rates and fees if the site is based overseas. Note: out of the above, Pozible is the only Australian-based funding platform.

Patreon is a little bit different as it allows people to sign up to a subscription. This won’t see you getting a lump sum of funding but rather ongoing income from members. You can set different prices for different tiers, but remember: your member must always get something in return (not just the project you are making).

Set goals

Start small and set a flexible funding goal. If you don’t want to go ahead unless you get the right amount of funding, then make that clear. Otherwise it’s best to pick a host that lets you keep whatever amount is made, even if it falls short of your goal.

A good strategy is aiming low – that is, not expecting you will fund the entire project from one campaign. Start with the absolute minimum it would take to get your thing made, and you can alway add stretch goals later.

Rewards

Rewards are probably the most important thing in your campaign – so plan well ahead. They need to be attractive incentives, they need to be easy for you to produce, and they need to be able to ship to anywhere in the world (if you open your funding up to a worldwide crowd). If you’re doing the shipping yourself, you’ll need a LOT of bubble wrap – I speak from experience!

Set the rewards tiers to appropriate prices that will cover the reward item AND the shipping. Don’t forget how expensive it can be to ship a small package across the world. The last thing you want is to raise a few thousand bucks and blow it all on reward fulfilment … again, I speak from experience.

Ideas for screen project rewards: their name in the credits, an exclusive poster, a DVD/BluRay/Digital Download of the film, a T-Shirt, a hat, or exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Keep up appearances

When the campaign is over, it’s time to think about the future: how will you maintain engagement with your project?

In other words, don’t neglect your audience once you have what you need from them. You still need them to show up to the screenings, after all! Make sure you’re still giving regular updates on social media, and don’t forget to personally thank your backers and anyone else that has engaged with the production and helped spread the word.

Don’t be discouraged

If crowdfunding didn’t work out for you, that’s okay. It’s a tough and unforgiving industry, and you’re not alone. It’s not a sign for you to give up: after all, so many great projects have been made on naught but a shoestring.

If you haven’t already, you should look into the various grants offered for screen projects in Australia. ScreenHub regularly lists financial incentives and opportunities under ‘Grants‘ on our website.