News

 > All Screen > News

ScreenHub’s best advice for screen professionals in 2022

Want to be a director? Or perhaps a composer? Or maybe you just want to produce your own short film. In 2022, ScreenHub gave you advice on how to do it all.
19 Dec 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Photo by Gordon Cowie on Unsplash

Share Icon

For many of us, 2022 was the year we finally went back to the office, or returned to the set, and saw our colleagues in person again. Many of us also gained new jobs, or started looking for extra gigs to scratch the creative itch (and help us pay the rent).

At ScreenHub, we published a number of articles about working in the screen industry to help you get back into the groove of a post-COVID world – and, well, we never quite got to ‘post-COVID’, but we certainly got back to work.

Want my screen job?

In this series of articles we asked prominent and emerging screen practitioners how they got into the industry, and what their top tips were for a successful career. So, you want to be a …

Director
Writer
Producer
TV showrunner
Actor
Composer
Casting director
TV ‘fixer’
Extra
Animatronics artist
Intimacy coordinator

Filmmaking on a budget

In these articles we take a 101 approach to short-film making, and give you tips for getting started on your next screen project. So, you want to know how to …

Crowdsource funds
Source props and costumes
Make a short film
Get your film seen

Navigating new employment

If you’re job hunting, these are the articles you need to inspire and guide you on your way. This is how to …

Make a portfolio
Survive networking
Nail that video interview

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Documentary Feature Film News Opinions & Analysis Reviews Streaming Visual Arts
More
News

Screen Australia is funding new feature films, TV dramas and TikTok series in 2023

A massive slate of Australian screen stories are coming our way in 2023 thanks to Screen Australia's development fund.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

What's streaming over Christmas and New Year? Australian guide

An Australian guide to the best of streaming these Christmas holidays to keep you merry and bright.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Exhibition review: How I See It: Blak Art and Film

ACMI's exhibition showcasing First Nations creators is provocative, bold and brave.

Monique Grbec
News

New streaming shows, films and cinema releases in Australia this weekend

Your guide to the best new films, series and documentaries streaming in Australia on the weekend of December 16-18, and…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Christmas for cynics: best non-schmaltzy films

It's the season of joy and, like, whatever. Sink your teeth into these sharp-toothed Xmas flicks if you’re sick of…

Naja Later
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login