Urvi Went To an All Girls School: Australian comedy pilot gets air date

The ABC has released details of a new comedy pilot set to air next month as part of Fresh Blood, an ABC and Screen Australia initiative.

Urvi Went To An All Girls School is a coming-of-age comedy about one teen girl’s survival, with disastrous and hilarious consequences. Urvi (Urvi Majumdar) is an awkward, unpopular 16-year-old girl entering Year 11, at the painfully academic, selective public school Grogan Girls High.

She desperately wants to become a famous actress and dreams of being noticed by Hot Ryan, the hottest Year 12 at Grogan Boys.

Urvi’s school year looks doomed. Her little sister Maya (Isha Desai) has skipped a grade and joined forces with Urvi’s school bullies, her parents want her to become a doctor and the only boy she knows is her dad.

That is until a Grogan Girls alumni turned soap actress named Sophie turns up out of the blue to direct the Grogan Girls and Boys combined school musical. Urvi finally sees a path to stardom – and sacrifices her other subjects (and her sanity) to pursue her dream.

Urvi Went To An All Girls School. Image: ABC.

Writer and star Urvi Majumdar is a comedian, writer, producer and actor based in Melbourne. She has performed to sold-out crowds across the country at the Melbourne International, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane Comedy Festivals. Urvi has written regularly for Network 10’s The Project and ABC TV’s The Weekly with Charlie Pickering.

You can see Urvi in ABC TV’s critically acclaimed series Fisk, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee, Network 10’s The Cheap Seats, SBS’s Celebrity Letters & Numbers and as a supporting lead character in both seasons of the Nine Network’s Metro Sexual.

This pilot comes from a female-led creative team. It’s directed and co-written by Nina Oyama (Deadloch, Taskmaster, Utopia, Latecomers), shot by Kate Cornish (Optics, Heartbreak High, Nugget is Dead, Erotic Stories) and produced by Lauren Nichols from Porkstore Productions and Michelle Buxton from Buxstock Entertainment.

Inspired by shows like Never Have I Ever, Pen15 and Freak and Geeks, this show is written by some of the funniest South Asian comedians in Australia – Sashi Perera, Suren Jayemanne and Rohan Ganju all contributed their high school traumas to create a uniquely Australian take on what it was like to be an awkward teenager chasing dreams, friends and boys in the year 2010.

Urvi Went to an All Girls School: Production Credits

Commissioned by ABC.

Principal Production Funding from Screen Australia.

A Buxstock Entertainment Production.

Created by Urvi Majumdar.

Directed by Nina Oyama.

Produced by Lauren Nichols.

Written by Urvi Majumdar & Nina Oyama.

Development and Contributing Writers: Suren Jayemanne, Rohan Ganju, Sashi Perera and Aarushi Chowdhury.

ABC Executive Producer Rowdie Walden.

ABC Head of Entertainment: Rachel Millar.

Executive Producers: Urvi Majumdar, Michelle Buxton, Chris McDonald.

Urvi Went to an All Girls School is part of Fresh Blood, an ABC and Screen Australia initiative. It premieres on ABC TV and ABC iview on 9 April at 9pm.

