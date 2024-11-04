Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2 (7 Nov)

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North. Watch the trailer.

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson (7 Nov)

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson. Image: Netflix.

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on 16 November. Starring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Arcane – Season 2 (9 Nov)

Series. Alliances are forged, allegiances are smashed and fresh dangers emerge as the battle between Piltover and Zaun inspires both glory and heartbreak. Starring Hailee Steinfield, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro and Brett Tucker.

Netflix: recently added

Tom Pappa: Home Free (29 Oct)

Comedy special. From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles ageing, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (30 Oct)

Series. In this globally successful Italian period drama, Lidia Poët investigates murders while fighting to practice law. Inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta and Pier Luigi Pasino

Martha (30 Oct)

Documentary. Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart. Starring Martha Stewart.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (30 Oct)

Series. A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax – or proof of alien life.

Time Cut (30 Oct)

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

The Diplomat – Season 2 (31 Oct)

The Diplomat, Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell. Watch the trailer.

Territory (24 Oct)

Territory. Image: Netflix.

Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

‘How Aussie is the new Netflix series Territory? Sure, it’s set on a Northern Territory cattle farm bigger than Belgium; that’s pretty Aussie.

‘The series opens with a lot of sweeping shots of the landscape that could have come from a tourism commercial while we’re told that everything up north will try to kill you but people stick around for the ‘beauty’. Sounds Aussie enough. Then in the first ten minutes, someone gets torn apart and eaten alive by dingoes. Australia!

‘Across six one-hour episodes of prime export beef, Territory uses the settling of a modern-day industrial farming operation to play out the kind of story that used to be the territory (as it were) of trashy 80s mini-series, only today they’d rather you compared it to shows like Succession and Yellowstone.’

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 (25 Oct)

Simone Biles Rising Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Starring Simone Biles.