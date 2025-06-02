Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (4 June)

Series. In this candid documentary series, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson work to revive Reebok’s legacy and find a rising star to rep the brand.

Starring Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. Watch the trailer.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 (5 June)

Ginny and Georgia Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. As Georgia’s trial sends shockwaves through Wellsbury, Ginny and Austin become entangled in a web of lies and betrayal, where no one emerges unscathed.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass.

The Survivors (6 June)

Series. Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.

When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them.

Starring Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm and Damien Garvey.

Netflix: recently added

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (26 May)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders. Image: Netflix.

Series. Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings – and tracks down a key suspect. Watch the trailer.

Sirens (22 May)

Julianne Moore in Sirens. Image: Netflix.

Limited series. Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.

Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.

Starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore. Watch the trailer.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (23 May)

Fear Street: Prom Queen. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). In this slasher, students at Shadyside High are preparing for the 1988 prom while the ‘It Girls’ are fighting to get support to be voted Prom Queen. As an unusual nominee emerges in the race, some of the other candidates begin to vanish without a trace.

Starring India Fowler, Suzanna Son and Fina Strazza. Watch the trailer.

Bad Thoughts (13 May)

Bad Thoughts. Image: Netflix.

Series. Tom Segura directs a series of twisted dark comedy vignettes that take a scathing look at society. This unsettling series blends humour with horror and satire over six individual episodes. Expect to be shocked by the surreal stories that hold a mirror up to modern culture. Watch the trailer.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (14 May)

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden. Image: Netflix.

Series. This three-part docuseries that explores the decade-long global effort to capture Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, following the 9/11 attacks. T

he series features interviews with key US government figures involved in the hunt, rare footage, and insights into the intelligence gathering and planning that led to bin Laden’s death in 2011.

The Quilters (16 May)

The Quilters. Image: Netflix.

Short film (2024). Follow the daily lives of several quilters inside the sewing room at South Central Correctional Center, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in a small town two hours south of St Louis, MO.

From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls.