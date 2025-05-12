Max: best new shows streaming this week

Max: new this week

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (15 May)

Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive 13th season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home.

Duster (16 May)

Duster.

Series. Set in the 1970s south-west of the US, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson. Watch the trailer.

Max: recently added

Married to Evil Season 2 (5 May)

Series. Season 2 continues to explore the dark side of marriage, showcasing real-life cases where a spouse’s actions lead to devastating consequences.

The season delves into various true stories of betrayal, abuse and crime within the context of marriage, revealing the hidden secrets and dangers that can lie beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary relationships.

Starring Will Rowlands and Chriscelyn Tussey.

Jay and Pamela (6 May)

Jay and Pamela.

Series. In this reality TV show, Jay and Pamela are a once in a lifetime love story. Despite both of them facing an extremely rare condition and living thousands of miles apart, they found each other and now look to begin their lives together.

Starring Jay Thomas Manuel and Pamela Chavez. Watch the trailer.

The Soul of America (28 April)

Documentary (2020). Examining the present-day political reality of the USA through the historical challenges of the past. Starring George Takei, Ronald Reagan and Jon Stewart.

100 Foot Wave.

100 Foot Wave returns for a third season to chronicle the globetrotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, C J Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons and others.

This season expands from the clifftops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (3 May)

Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabs and murders his landlord, claiming to be under demonic possession while Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the case and try to prove his innocence.

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (4 May)

Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special features the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D C Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo and noted ‘closer’ Esau McGraw.

The Last of Us Season 2 (14 April)

The Last of Us Season 2.

Series. We’re back in a devastated civilisation in which a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope. Starring apedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Watch the trailer.

Not So Pretty (14 April)

Docuseries. An investigative look into beauty and personal care products, and their absence of FDA regulations which result in hidden health risks to both the body and planet. Starring Keke Palmer and Dreah Marie.

The Leftovers Seasons 1-3 (16 April)

Series. Three years after the disappearance of 2% of the global human population, people in a small New York community try to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy of the unexplained nature of the event. Starring Justin Theroux, Christopher Eccleston and Amy Brenneman.

The Rehearsal Season 2 (21 April)

Series. Nathan Fielder gives people a chance to rehearse for their own lives in a world where nothing ever works out as expected. Starring Nathan Fielder, Journey Baker and Anna Lamadrid.