Disney+: best new shows & films streaming June 2025

Disney+: new in June

Predator: Killer of Killers (6 June)

Film (2025). An original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe. The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

Ocean with David Attenborough (8 June)

Documentary (2025). David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we’re in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean’s biggest challenges, Attenborough’s message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.

Call Her Alex (10 June)

Call Her Alex. Image: Disney+.

Series. What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper’s evolution – from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere.

Ironheart (25 June)

Series. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

The Bear Season 4 (26 June)

The Bear. Image: Disney+.

Series. The return of the hit show about food, family and the insanity of the grind. Season 4 finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome.

The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss–Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri. Watch the trailer.

Recent Disney+ highlights

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 (16 May)

Welcome to Wrexham. Image: Disney+

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the fifth tier team Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring them into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years. As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs.

Tucci in Italy (19 May)

Tucci in Italy. Image: Disney+

Series. Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity – and differentiate each region from the next. In this new series, Tucci is on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves.

Adults (29 May)

FX’s Adults. Image: Disney+.

Series. Ensemble comedy series about a group of 20-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet.

Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.

Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

Starring Stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and Jack Innanen. Watch the trailer.