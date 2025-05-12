Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises (12 May)

Celebrate the best of British television at the annual BAFTA TV awards, featuring categories like Drama Series, Scripted Comedy, Factual Entertainment and Single Documentary.

This year’s ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, and will be presented by multi-award-winning actor, writer, producer and TV host Alan Cumming.

Billion Dollar Playground Season 1 (13 May)

Series. From the creators of Big Miracles and Outback Ringer, this eight-part docuseries dives into the world of ultra-wealthy guests who pay a premium for high-end holiday homes – and the elite concierge team that keeps things running.

With sky-high expectations and 24/7 demands, it’s a revealing look into the intense world of luxury hospitality. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Gen Well (5 May)

This new docuseries, created in partnership with Amcal Pharmacy, offers a fresh perspective on improving Aussie families’ health and wellbeing. Across 10 episodes, key topics such as sleep, stress, pain management and women’s health are explored, with trusted advice from Amcal Pharmacists to help viewers rethink their approach to health. Hosted by Ali Daddo.

Ghost Cat Anzu (5 May)

Ghost Cat Anzu. Image: Kismet Films. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Anime adventure following the friendship between Karin, a strong-minded girl sent to live with her monk granddad in the Japanese countryside, and Anzu, the even-more unpredictable phantom feline who acts as her guardian. Starring Mirai Moriyama and Noa Gotô.

Transformers One (6 May)

Transformers One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). In this action epic, we get the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once were friends and changed the fate of Cybertron forever. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key.

Strife Season 2 (8 May)

Strife. Image: Kane Skennar/ Binge.

Digital publisher Evelyn is set to take Eve Life, Australia’s first women’s website, to new heights with a fancy new office and some fresh faces on the team. But a rival site, relentless online trolls and the chaos of her personal life have her second-guessing everything. Navigating a cutthroat digital landscape isn’t getting any easier. Starring Asher Keddie. Watch the trailer.

The Great American Bake Off Season 6 (15 April)

Series. The show follows contestants vying to become the America’s top baker, featuring judges Zach Cherry and Paul Hollywood.

Station 19 Seasons 1–7 (17 April)

Series. Station 19 is an American action and procedural drama that is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama.

The series focuses on the professional and personal lives of firefighters and paramedics working at the Seattle Fire Department’s fictional Station 19.

Wild Robot (18 April)

Film (2024). This film tells the story of an intelligent robot stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh surroundings, she bonds with the native animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. The film was nominated for three Oscars. Watch the trailer.

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 (7 April)

90 Day Fiancé Season 11. Image: Binge.

Series. Long distance relationships are tested when Non-US citizens are granted K1 visas (which allows them 90 days to travel to the US, to marry their American fiancè or risk getting deported). If they get married, they’re eligible to get green cards to become US citizens. Watch the trailer.

The Listeners Season 1 (1 April)

The Listeners. Image: Binge.

Series. The Listeners centres on Claire (Rebecca Hall), a popular English teacher, who begins to hear a low humming sound that no one else around her can hear.

The Daily Show (2 April)

Series. The return of the satirical news program that parodies current events, politics and media, using humour and skits to comment on the news.

Speak No Evil (4 April)

Speak No Evil. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). On a vacation in Toscana, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later, the Danish couple receives an unexpected invitation. It doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings.

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Watch the trailer.

The Last Anniversary Season 1 (27 March)

The last Anniversary. Image: Binge.

Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, The Last Anniversary is a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them. Watch the trailer.