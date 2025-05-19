AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows and films streaming this week

New this week

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter Season 2, AMC+ (23 May)

The Emmy-nominated series returns with five new episodes of Emmy contenders, featuring themed episodes including Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Comedy Actor, Drama Actress and Stand-Up. Each episode will highlight a dynamic ensemble of actors and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies, and behind-the-scenes narratives that define entertainment.

The Surrender, AMC+ and Shudder (23 May)

Film (2025). A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead.

As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Starring Colby Minifie, Kate Burton and Chelsea Alden. Watch the trailer.

Recently added

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Season 4, Acorn TV & AMC+ (12 May)

Aurora Teagarden. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Series. Aurora Teagarden is a professional librarian at the Public Library in Lawrenceton, Georgia. She belongs to the ‘Real Murders Club,’ a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from history.

She is known around town as a master sleuth and with the help of the Club’s members, she can piece together clues faster than the police in her town and solves troubling murder mysteries.

Wicked City Season 3, AMC+ (5 May)

Wicked City follows a group of friends and witches in Atlanta, GA, who dabble in magic too big for them and get thrust into a world of dangerous enemies such as power-hungry witches like Claudette Lenoir and dangerous sorcerers like The Handler. This Season, the coven must push their powers to new heights as a new virus called ‘Fear Fever’ spreads and a new governing order known as The Council arises.

Harry Wild Season 4, Acorn TV (5 May)

Harry Wild. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Series. Season 4 picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Jane Seymour, Irish Wish) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper).

Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild-child-turned-nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery; a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more.

Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad. Watch the trailer.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin Season 2, AMC+ (1 May)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+ . What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Series. Filmed in the Hamlin home kitchen, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin brings laughter and heart, showing that cooking is about more than just food – it’s about connection and fun.

Filled with unexpected and relatable kitchen moments, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look into stars’ personalities off-screen as they cook and share personal stories, leaving viewers inspired to try something new in their own kitchens.

825 Forest Road – AMC+ & Shudder (4 April)

825 Forest Road. Image: Shudder.

Film (2025). From the creator of the Hell House LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti, this film centres on Chuck Wilson starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth.