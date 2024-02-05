News

ABC names Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras hosts

Courtney Act, Mon Schafter and G Flip are among the broadcaster's hosts for the 2024 Parade.
5 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Television

Image: ABC.

Share Icon

The ABC has named the hosts for its live broadcast of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on 2 March.

Drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter will be in charge of the hosting desk, joined throughout the broadcast by chart-topper G Flip and award-winning actor Remy Hii.

Meanwhile, soaking up the atmosphere on Oxford Street will be a host of roving reporters – comedian Mel Buttle, ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikTok creator Louis Hanson.

triple j Drive’s Abby and Tyrone will also be getting amongst the action, while Latifa Tee will be hosting an edition of triple j House Party. 

This year marks the ABC’s third Parade broadcast, with more than 12,000 participants expected to march, dance and parade up Oxford Street in a colourful and sparkling celebration of diversity.

ABC’s Head of Arts, Music and Events, Kath Earle, said: ‘The ABC has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ Australians and we are proud to be the broadcast partner for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, connecting queer communities across the country. This year’s Parade is sure to be a fabulous day as we come together to celebrate Australia’s diverse queer community.’

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iview on 2 March at 7.30pm. 

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Streaming Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Film / Television Production Streaming Content All Screen Youth arts
More
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, iview, BritBox, SBS, and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream from 5 to 11 February in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Prime Video: new shows and films to stream this week

Your guide to what's new to streaming on Prime from 5 to 11 February in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

ABC iview: new shows to stream this week

Your guide to what's new to streaming on ABC iview from 5 to 11 February in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows and films to stream this week

Your guide to what's new to streaming on SBS On Demand from 5 to 11 February in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Stan: new shows and films to stream this week

Your guide to what's new to streaming on Stan from 5 to 11 February in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login