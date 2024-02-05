ABC names Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras hosts

The ABC has named the hosts for its live broadcast of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on 2 March.

Drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter will be in charge of the hosting desk, joined throughout the broadcast by chart-topper G Flip and award-winning actor Remy Hii.

Meanwhile, soaking up the atmosphere on Oxford Street will be a host of roving reporters – comedian Mel Buttle, ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikTok creator Louis Hanson.

triple j Drive’s Abby and Tyrone will also be getting amongst the action, while Latifa Tee will be hosting an edition of triple j House Party.

This year marks the ABC’s third Parade broadcast, with more than 12,000 participants expected to march, dance and parade up Oxford Street in a colourful and sparkling celebration of diversity.

ABC’s Head of Arts, Music and Events, Kath Earle, said: ‘The ABC has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ Australians and we are proud to be the broadcast partner for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, connecting queer communities across the country. This year’s Parade is sure to be a fabulous day as we come together to celebrate Australia’s diverse queer community.’

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iview on 2 March at 7.30pm.